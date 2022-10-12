

Ghostwire: Tokyo mag dan inmiddels al geruime tijd verkrijgbaar zijn, Bethesda laat het niet voor wat het is. Dat blijkt maar weer eens uit een nieuwe update die ze voor de game hebben uitgebracht. Deze update voegt nieuwe mogelijkheden voor de foto modus toe, waardoor de fotografen onder ons nog mooiere plaatjes kunnen schieten.

Buiten dat zijn er nog wat kleine andere aanpassingen gedaan. De ontwikkelaar heeft een overzicht met updates gedeeld en dat tref je hieronder.

New Photo Mode Features

We’ve added a suite of new features and options to Photo Mode, including the ability to pause enemies, move Akito in Selfie Mode, and even change the time of day for screenshots! Plus, we’ve included some new camera controls and effect features for better color control over your shots.

The Photo Mode interface has been completely redesigned: features are now within tabs for ease of use, and we’ve added a “Quick Photo Mode” keybind to better take shots on the fly. Below, we’ll explain each item under the new tabs, and denote the new features.

Quick Photo Mode Button

PC: Default “P”

PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller: Press Right on the D-Pad

New Camera Filters

Three new camera filters have been added: “Blue Monday,” “Red Moon,” and “Cinema Projector.”

Photogenic New Cosmetics

With these new Photo Mode features, the world is your canvas—and to further get you into the art-making mood, on Wednesday, October 19 at 11 AM ET / 3 PM UTC (Thursday, October 20 at 12 AM JST), an all-new emote and costume will unlock for all players:

The Perfect Shot Emote: Always have your camera ready. This one looks a little familiar…

Artist’s Suit Costume: Don’t be afraid of looking stylish in this purple suit.

Intel XeSS

For the PC version, this update includes support for Intel’s XeSS AI-enhanced upscaling that enables enhanced performance with high-definition visuals.