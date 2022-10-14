Het is alweer een tijdje geleden sinds Elden Ring voorzien werd van een update. Veel spelers wachten ongetwijfeld op mogelijke, toekomstige uitbreidingen die er vast en zeker gaan komen. In de tussentijd kunnen spelers gewoon ronddwalen in The Lands Between en het ook tegen elkaar opnemen in PvP. Mocht jij Elden Ring graag spelen met een magic build, dan hebben we nu goed nieuws.

Update 1.07 is nu namelijk live gegaan en maakt ontzettend veel spreuken sterker of zorgt ervoor dat ze minder FP consumeren. Daarnaast is het al lange tijd duidelijk dat de balans met sommige wapens, spreuken en Ashes of War in PvP ver te zoeken is. Deze update brengt een speciale PvP damage scaling met zich mee. Dit wil zeggen dat PvP balans aanpassingen geen invloed zullen hebben op singeplayer spelers.

Hieronder kan je de flinke lijst aan veranderingen, aanpassingen en meer vinden.