

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 vereist op pc dat je een telefoonnummer instelt om de game te kunnen spelen, net zoals Blizzard dat deed met Overwatch 2. Dit is het bedrijf op veel kritiek komen te staan, want prepaid telefoonnummers zijn daardoor uitgesloten. Niet echt handig, maar als je de shooter op console gaat spelen hoef je je geen zorgen te maken.

Via een verklaring heeft Activision aangegeven dat de SMS-verificatie voor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 net iets anders in elkaar steekt dan die vereist werd bij Overwatch 2. In het geval van spelen op consoles is die vereiste helemaal niet aan de orde.

Mocht je deze verificatie eerder al hebben toegepast, bijvoorbeeld voor het spelen van Warzone op pc, dan hoef je bij deze nieuwe release niets te doen. Consolespelers hoeven zich dus nergens zorgen over te maken. Hieronder de nadere toelichting van Activision.

“A text-enabled mobile phone number is required to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II on PC. Existing Call of Duty®: Warzone™ players that have previously verified their account will not be required to provide any additional information to access Modern Warfare II and Warzone™ 2.0.

The SMS policy for Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 on Battle.net is the same as the requirement for Call of Duty: Warzone on PC, which was implemented in May 2020. A mobile phone number must be linked to your Steam Account to play Modern Warfare II on that platform.

SMS verification is critical to our anti-cheat enforcement efforts, tackling illicit account creation at its source. This helps our security team to maintain account and game security in order to provide a safe, fair, and fun gaming experience for all our players. In August 2022, we updated the SMS policy for new players of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019), requiring a text-enabled mobile phone number to play the game. Prior to this change, new accounts in Modern Warfare could access Warzone without a SMS security check. As the illicit account market adjusted to our security enforcement, #TeamRICOCHET started seeing more cheaters attempt to access Warzone from Modern Warfare to bypass the SMS policy, so the security team recommended the update to further combat the illicit account market.

The SMS requirement for game access is used for security purposes only. Call of Duty does not use SMS verification data for marketing purposes.”