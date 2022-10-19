Het vervelende van online features in games is dat de kans groot is dat ze niet voor altijd gebruikt kunnen worden. Regelmatig worden er servers van oudere games offline gehaald, zodat er plaatsgemaakt kan worden voor nieuwe titels. Dit gaat ook gebeuren met een aantal games van Electronic Arts.
Dit begint morgen al, want dan zullen de online services van Army of Two: The 40th Day en Army of Two: The Devil’s Cartel stopgezet worden. Op 9 november volgen Mercenaries 2 (PS3 en Xbox 360), Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 (PS3 en Xbox 360) en Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars, inclusief de uitbreiding ‘Kane’s Wrath’ (Xbox 360).
Hier blijft het niet bij, want op 30 november stopt de online support voor Onrush. Op 19 januari 2023 zullen de online servers van Mirror’s Edge, NBA Jam On Fire Edition, Gatling Gears en Shank 2 offline gaan.
Electronic Arts laat weten dat het geen gemakkelijke beslissing is geweest om de online servers van hun games te sluiten. Soms is dit gewoon nodig, omdat er simpelweg te weinig spelers zijn en dat het online houden van de servers dan teveel gaat kosten. Het volledige statement is als volgt:
“The decisions to withdraw particular features or modes of certain EA games, or to retire online services relating to older EA games are never easy. The development teams and operational staff pour their hearts into our games, their features and modes almost as much as the players, and it is hard to see one retired.
As games are replaced with newer titles, the number of players still enjoying the games that have been live for some time dwindles to a level – typically fewer than 1% of all peak online players across all EA titles – where it’s no longer feasible to continue the behind-the-scenes work involved with keeping the online services for these games up and running.
We are also committed to constantly updating and improving the features and modes to keep in our games to ensure they remain exciting to play for as long as possible. That commitment to great gameplay sometimes means that we need to remove outdated features and modes.”