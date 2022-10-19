Het vervelende van online features in games is dat de kans groot is dat ze niet voor altijd gebruikt kunnen worden. Regelmatig worden er servers van oudere games offline gehaald, zodat er plaatsgemaakt kan worden voor nieuwe titels. Dit gaat ook gebeuren met een aantal games van Electronic Arts.

Dit begint morgen al, want dan zullen de online services van Army of Two: The 40th Day en Army of Two: The Devil’s Cartel stopgezet worden. Op 9 november volgen Mercenaries 2 (PS3 en Xbox 360), Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 (PS3 en Xbox 360) en Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars, inclusief de uitbreiding ‘Kane’s Wrath’ (Xbox 360).

Hier blijft het niet bij, want op 30 november stopt de online support voor Onrush. Op 19 januari 2023 zullen de online servers van Mirror’s Edge, NBA Jam On Fire Edition, Gatling Gears en Shank 2 offline gaan.

Electronic Arts laat weten dat het geen gemakkelijke beslissing is geweest om de online servers van hun games te sluiten. Soms is dit gewoon nodig, omdat er simpelweg te weinig spelers zijn en dat het online houden van de servers dan teveel gaat kosten. Het volledige statement is als volgt: