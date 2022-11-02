

Hoewel Marvel’s Avengers niet het commerciële succes is geworden waar Square Enix op gehoopt had, kan er over de ondersteuning voor de game niets anders gezegd worden dan dat het uitstekend is. Inmiddels zijn er meerdere nieuwe helden toegevoegd en ook verschijnt er nog regelmatig een nieuwe update.

Zo is er ook nu weer een nieuwe update uitgerold en die pakt wat algemene issues aan. Ook wordt de AIM Cloning Lab missie weggehaald uit de game, die keert met update 2.7 later dit jaar weer terug. Qua nieuwigheden heeft de update weinig te bieden, wel brengt het verder nog wat kleine aanpassingen en balansupdates.

Hieronder het overzicht met alle details.