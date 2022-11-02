Hoewel Marvel’s Avengers niet het commerciële succes is geworden waar Square Enix op gehoopt had, kan er over de ondersteuning voor de game niets anders gezegd worden dan dat het uitstekend is. Inmiddels zijn er meerdere nieuwe helden toegevoegd en ook verschijnt er nog regelmatig een nieuwe update.
Zo is er ook nu weer een nieuwe update uitgerold en die pakt wat algemene issues aan. Ook wordt de AIM Cloning Lab missie weggehaald uit de game, die keert met update 2.7 later dit jaar weer terug. Qua nieuwigheden heeft de update weinig te bieden, wel brengt het verder nog wat kleine aanpassingen en balansupdates.
Hieronder het overzicht met alle details.
Reassemble Campaign & Avengers Initiative
- We’ve removed the Omega-Level Threat: AIM Cloning Lab mission chain from the war table. This mission chain will be available in Update 2.7, coming later this year!
Art & Animation
- Jane Foster’s ‘Iconic’ Outfit has been re-awarded to any players who may have lost it.
- We fixed clipping issues with Ms. Marvel’s cloak and robes on her ‘Mystic Marvel’ Outfit.
- Black Widow’s ‘Poised’ Emote now displays properly when wearing her new ‘Hooded’ Outfit.
- Natasha’s tonfa holders are no longer empty when wearing the ‘Hooded’ Outfit.
- Hulk’s skin no longer clips through his pants when wearing his Outfit inspired by Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok.
- We removed an instance of spawning VFX playing where they shouldn’t in ‘No Rest for the Wicked.’
Combat
- For Black Widow, we increased the duration of ‘Shadow Ops’ Overcharge from 3 seconds to 10 seconds.
Gear, Challenges & Rewards
- The 500 Unit reward is no longer accidentally granted twice during the ‘Hero Bound: Vault Hunting’ mission chain.