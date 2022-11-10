Vandaag kan je de nieuwe uitbreiding voor Dying Light 2 spelen, genaamd Bloody Ties. Voordat je van start gaat zal je wel eerst de nieuwste update voor de game moeten downloaden, want deze zorgt er onder andere voor dat de uitbreiding door de game wordt herkend.

Update 1.7.2 brengt ook nog een flink aantal andere veranderingen en toevoegingen met zich mee. Zo kunnen pc-bezitters bijvoorbeeld gebruikmaken van XeSS, de nieuwe upscaler techniek van Intel. Tevens is er een bug aangepakt, waardoor je door de vloer van een lift kon zakken. De volledige lijst is als volgt:

Bloody Ties DLC is here! (available on November 10th)

Who doesn’t want hundreds of fans chanting their name in perfect unison? Or feel like they are loved and admired while obtaining unimaginable riches at the same time? But what if, to have it all, one must first pay the highest price?

Play The First Story DLC:

Discover a New Location — venture to Carnage Hall, the epicenter of splendor, death, fame, barbarity, fortune, and bloodshed. The place where the greatest fighters battle for glory!

Experience a New Narrative – secure a spot in the Pantheon of the best fighters, and make tough choices as the plot for power and revenge reaches its tipping point.

Behold… the Carnage Manica! — tap into the power barricade that is the Carnage Manica and take hold of new weapons to make creative combat that much more creative.

Fight the Freaks — face off against hordes of new Infected like the towering Gorilla Demolisher, fire-spewing Inferno, and many others!

X-Ray – First Phase

The all-time loved feature from Dying Light is back! X-ray is available and will make your gameplay more memorable! Please keep in mind that this is the first phase of this feature, and we will work in the future to make it iconic for Dying Light 2 Stay Human – your feedback is appreciated, so smash some bones and let us know what you think about it!

Game Update

In update 1.7.2, apart from introducing Bloody Ties DLC, we’ve worked on multiple QoL changes and major issues that did not allow you to enjoy the game to the fullest. Check the entire list below:

Gameplay Updates

The Nights in The City got darker! Overall darkness is way deeper than before Throwable items trajectory implemented Players can now run in the PK ship HUB Outfits preview is available Fixed an issue with the achievements not being granted to the players upon completion Players will no longer be able to travel outside the playable area in Let’s Waltz quest Waltz in Let’s Waltz quest will no longer be idle You can no longer get stuck in a car during the Let’s Waltz quest During the Let’s Waltz quest, toxic chemicals will reduce the player’s infection as usual Fixed an issue where UV Safezone in Main Terminal Station was not fully functional Hakon won’t fall asleep on the mattress in the Getting Stronger quest, allowing players to progress with the quest The toxic area near Downtown and The Wharf will deal damage again Howler’s alert indicator will be shown correctly The death screen will be shown correctly when defeated in the Challenge Collectibles from Chapter 2 will not count toward the achievements Fixed an issue where the grappling hook was unavailable during Hooked on the Thrill Challenge, and Nightrunner Trial 3 Multiple Challenges got fixed objective count and timers The Wharf water tower will be correctly assigned to Peacekeepers upon the player’s decision Virals will hear better, reacting to various sounds with more intensity Fixed an issue where the Infected becomes unresponsive and dies Damage scaling for fists and dropkicks is fixed, no longer allowing players to box through the game easily You can no longer fall through the elevator Fixed an issue with “Leaving the mission area” during the Twin Brothers’ quest Added a new Craftmaster upgrading tutorial for the new players The wardrobe is no longer blocking the exit in one of the safe zones Frank’s door at the Fish Eye is now open during Explore Villedor mode, which will allow plates to get a collectible located there Fixed AI outline during Rage Mode in one of the story quests Fixed issues with Stamina not depleting during some of the Nightrunners’ trials



Co-op Updates

Users won’t encounter a black screen while activating windmill when one of the players is respawning Animation of grabbing the player by infected should no longer freeze You can now leave the game if the host dies during certain story quests Fixed user’s online ID disappearing during some activities in co-op



UI/UX Updates

Removed a glitch where a white box showed up when LMB was clicked Fixed a display timer on Challenges from Chapter 1 Players will be no longer to see outside the map with the Photo Mode Fixed lighting inside buildings during the day AI clothes will not stretch in a long distance Fixed some missing textures in the bazaar Beehives are more aligned with the trees in the Prologue Fixed the sound glitch that did not play any sound during the death screen Biters will ragdoll correctly when dropkicked Raindrops will be appropriately displayed on the water’s surface Aiden’s Stash text fixes Multiple Lightning/Brightness tweaks Fixed an issue with previously looted bags being highlighted during survival sense Fixed issues with missing textures Parts of the player’s outfits are now displayed correctly in Photomode, and inventory Fixed an issue with parkour music being stuck on one track indefinitely



Technical Updates

Fixed an issue where using a rollback feature might lead to the game crashing