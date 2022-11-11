

Onlangs liet ontwikkelaar Volition weten dat ze de Saints Row feedback van spelers gehoord hebben en dat ze de game waar mogelijk verder zullen verbeteren en uitbreiden. Zo werd er ook een update voor deze maand beloofd die met meer dan 200 aanpassingen en verbeteringen zou komen.

Hoewel we nog geen releasedatum voor deze update hebben gekregen en ook de specifieke details nog niet hebben, heeft de ontwikkelaar wel via de website een tipje van de sluier opgelicht over wat er zoal aangepakt zal worden en dat hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet.

Co-op

Co-op has been a huge priority for us. Significant effort has gone into ensuring that this is working as intended – including connectivity, mini map issues and proper credit of player rewards. Fun with a friend in Santo Ileso should be a much smoother experience going forward!

Challenges & Collectibles

Another hot issue in the community has been challenges and collectibles – these should now track properly, and will be awarded to you retroactively if you have already completed the requirement, so make sure you update your game to get that all important 100%!

Quality of Life & New Features

Of course, we have been looking at your feedback and implementing our first set of Quality of Life changes and new features in Saints Row including: