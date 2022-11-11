Onlangs liet ontwikkelaar Volition weten dat ze de Saints Row feedback van spelers gehoord hebben en dat ze de game waar mogelijk verder zullen verbeteren en uitbreiden. Zo werd er ook een update voor deze maand beloofd die met meer dan 200 aanpassingen en verbeteringen zou komen.
Hoewel we nog geen releasedatum voor deze update hebben gekregen en ook de specifieke details nog niet hebben, heeft de ontwikkelaar wel via de website een tipje van de sluier opgelicht over wat er zoal aangepakt zal worden en dat hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet.
Co-op
Co-op has been a huge priority for us. Significant effort has gone into ensuring that this is working as intended – including connectivity, mini map issues and proper credit of player rewards. Fun with a friend in Santo Ileso should be a much smoother experience going forward!
Challenges & Collectibles
Another hot issue in the community has been challenges and collectibles – these should now track properly, and will be awarded to you retroactively if you have already completed the requirement, so make sure you update your game to get that all important 100%!
Quality of Life & New Features
Of course, we have been looking at your feedback and implementing our first set of Quality of Life changes and new features in Saints Row including:
- Combat encounters that are better balanced, more fun and more rewarding in terms of progression
- More Saints roaming completed districts, as well as introducing new district tiers
- Loads of new ways to manage your incredible fleet of vehicles, including more slots to use and 7 new garage locations
- You should see more pedestrians and police, collectibles should be easier to find, and you’ll be able to escape notoriety levels more easily
- A voice pitch slider! One of the most requested features, you’ll be able customize your Boss’ personality even further
- Haptic Feedback for PS5 DualSense controllers is being added back in for weapons
- Plus tons more improvements based on your feedback…