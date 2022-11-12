God of War: Ragnarök is eindelijk onder ons en als we de eerste indrukken mogen geloven, is het een echte topgame geworden. Kratos en Atreus zetten hun avontuur in de Noorse mythologie verder en komen uiteraard in contact met heel wat goden. Eentje daarvan is Odin, de oppergod in de Noorse mythologie. Odin wordt gespeeld door de Amerikaanse acteur Richard Schiff (bekend van onder andere ‘The West Wing’) en die had eigenlijk voordien nog nooit van God of War gehoord.

In een interview met Game Informer onthult regisseur Eric Williams dat het casten van Schiff best verrassend was. De man werd namelijk overtuigd door zijn zoon (die groot fan is van de God of War franchise) om de rol van Odin aan te nemen.

‘We didn’t think he would even take the call. He doesn’t care about video games. Eventually, we were like, screw it, let’s just find out. Have him tell us no. So Richard is in the car with his son, who’s a big God of War fan, and he asked his son, “Do you know what this God of War thing is?” And his son was like, “Just say yes. It doesn’t matter what it is, just say yes.”’

Schiff werd in sneltreintempo up-to-date gebracht over God of War en zei uiteindelijk ‘ja’.

‘[…] that night his son went home and wrote two pages for Richard. He broke down the 2018 game for him so he would understand what he was getting into when he would came to meet us the next day. We walked him around, we talked to him, and all that kind of stuff. And he was like, “Yeah, let’s do it.”’

