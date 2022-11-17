Er gaan al langere tijd geruchten dat Microsoft achter de schermen bezig zou zijn met een streamingapparaat à la Google’s Chromecast. Met dit apparaat zou je dus zonder console je favoriete Game Pass-games kunnen spelen. Dit apparaat bestaat echt als zijnde ‘Keystone’, maar vooralsnog ligt het concept in de koelkast.

Het leek slechts een kwestie van tijd tot Microsoft de Keystone zou onthullen, maar tijdens de Decoder podcast van The Verge heeft Xbox-baas Phil Spencer onthuld dat de prijs van Keystone op dit moment te hoog is om het aantrekkelijk te maken. Volgens de chef komt dat vooral door de keuzes die zij gemaakt hebben in componenten en door de noodzaak om het apparaat met een controller te bundelen, wat de prijs verhoogt.

Hij trekt hiermee ook de vergelijking met de goedkopere Series S console en dat het prijsverschil tussen Keystone en de console te klein is om het de moeite waard te maken. Desalniettemin is hij enorm trots op het team dat het prototype in slechts negen maanden in elkaar heeft gezet, bovendien werkt Keystone naar zeggen van ome Phil buitengewoon goed.

“With Keystone, we’re still focused on it and when can we get the right costs, but when you’ve got Series S at $299, and like during the holidays you’ll see some price promotion, you’ll obviously have Series X higher, I think in order for a streaming-only box to make sense, the price delta to S has to be pretty significant.

I don’t want to announce pricing specifically, but I think you’ve got to be $129, $99, like somewhere in there for that to make sense in my view, that we just weren’t there. We weren’t there with the controller. And I love the effort. The reason it’s on my shelf is the team rolled up their sleeves and in nine months they built that thing. And a bunch of us took it home and it worked. It worked really, really well.”