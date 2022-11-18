

Starfield was één van de games die dit najaar op de Xbox Series X|S en pc zou verschijnen. De game werd echter afgelopen zomer uitgesteld naar de eerste helft van 2023, dit samen met Redfall. Hierdoor is het qua exclusieve games een erg karig jaar geweest voor de Xbox-consoles.

De beslissing om Starfield uit te stellen was geen gemakkelijke, maar komt voort uit lessen die Phil Spencer en zijn team, alsook Bethesda hebben geleerd uit het verleden. Ze hebben weleens games te vroeg uitgebracht en dat zou voor Starfield geen goede zet zijn. Zo zegt Spencer in gesprek met The Verge:

“It isn’t really a decision to move a game after spending the team’s effort over multiple years just to get to a point where you know you’re not going to deliver the game you want on the date that was promised. Now, it is at some level, because I have shipped games too early. We have experienced shipping games too early.

In hindsight, when you look at a game like Starfield, it’s taken so long and so much investment in new IP from the team. The decision to give the team the time to build the game that they feel they should be building is just the right thing to do.

There are financial implications to those decisions. Weighing what is going to happen, whether it’s platform growth, subscriber growth, or frankly, the revenue that you generate when a new game launches, those are business decisions. You definitely have to weigh the outcome of those decisions.”