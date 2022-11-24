The Callisto Protocol van Striking Distance Studios lanceert volgende week en we hebben over de afgelopen periode al meerdere huiveringwekkende beelden van de game gezien. Ook na de launch zal de game ondersteund worden met de nodige content, en nu heeft de ontwikkelaar meer details onthuld over de Season Pass.

Zo zal er over volgend jaar een nieuwe collectie met skins uitgerold worden en de Contagion-modus zal zijn intrede doen. Dit is een speciale moeilijkheidsgraad waarin je minder munitie en levenspunten hebt en daarnaast permadeath bevat. Er zullen tevens dertien nieuwe sterfanimaties toegevoegd worden.

De Riot bundel introduceert de gelijknamige Riot-modus, waarin je vijanden in waves te lijf moet gaan en waar je gaandeweg je wapens kunt upgraden of craften. Ook een verhalende uitbreiding is onderweg, maar daar zijn natuurlijk nog geen details van gedeeld.

The Callisto Protocol is vanaf 2 december verkrijgbaar voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc.

