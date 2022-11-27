Vandaag de dag is de PlayStation van Sony zo alomtegenwoordig dat het moeilijk is om je een tijd in te beelden waar dat niet zo was. Toch is de Japanse gigant klein gestart en sterker nog: de PlayStation had het op een bepaald moment in zijn begindagen erg moeilijk om op te boksen tegen de concurrentie. PlayStation legende Shuhei Yoshida sprak op een conferentie in Bilbao over deze moeilijke periode.

SEGA en Nintendo stonden namelijk heel sterk in hun schoenen, waardoor Sony moeite ondervond om relevant te zijn in Japan.

‘We didn’t have a strong lineup so we were kind of struggling in Japan. But luckily in the US and Europe we had additional strong titles so the launch there went really well.’

Alles veranderde echter wanneer Sony Square en Enix (vroeger was Square Enix nog opgesplitst in twee bedrijven) contacteerde. Sony slaagde erin om zowel Final Fantasy als Dragon Quest (twee grote IP’s in Japan) naar hun console te trekken, wat achteraf een godsgeschenk bleek te zijn.

‘Square had the Final Fantasy franchise, and Enix had the Dragon Quest franchise, and these two RPGs are the biggest IPs in Japan. And, you know, they were talking behind the scenes [things] that I cannot tell, but both of them committed to bring their new games to PlayStation. And that totally changed the fortune for us. And finally we had the games that we needed to make PlayStation successful.’

Zowel Final Fantasy als Dragon Quest kwamen voordien telkens uit voor de SNES, maar Final Fantasy VII en Dragon Quest VII werden plots PlayStation exclusief, wat de console uiteindelijk op de kaart zette. The rest… is history.