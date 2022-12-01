Need for Speed: Unbound verschijnt morgen in al zijn gestileerde glorie op de huidige generatie consoles en pc. Ongeacht de kwaliteit van het afgeleverde product, heeft ontwikkelaar Criterion Games er weer alles aan gedaan om de wetten van de snelheid te tarten. Dat moest het dit keer overigens niet alleen doen; daarvoor kreeg het immers hulp van een Codemasters studio.

EA heeft een poos terug Codemasters gekocht en verwierf dankzij die deal ook de controle over Cheshire Studio, de studio achter DiRT 5 en OnRush. Dit team werd ondergebracht bij Criterion, waarna beide ontwikkelaars vanop een aparte locatie aan Need for Speed: Unbound werkten. Een uitermate succesvolle ervaring, aldus creative director Kieran Crimmins, die de ervaring en het werk van die studio prijst.

“Their opinion is slightly different to ours, they had a slightly different way of doing things. But that, in general, is a really great thing, especially because they integrated themselves straight into the team and into all the different crafts and areas. Their point of view was invaluable in increasing the quality of everything across the board.”

“The perspective was absolutely fresh. I mean, they were making things in a completely different way [to us], but there was a load of merit to it as well. So, you know, we took the best parts of that and rolled with it.”