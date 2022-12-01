

Nu we de laatste maand van het jaar 2022 binnengestapt zijn, mogen we natuurlijk nog wat nieuwe games verwachten op Xbox Game Pass. Zoals gebruikelijk maakt Microsoft dat in twee stappen bekend en zo zijn we zojuist te weten gekomen wat we de eerste helft van deze maand mogen verwachten.

Er staat behoorlijk wat op stapel, zo is een gloednieuwe release natuurlijk High On Life en ook LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga staat op de planning. Het complete overzicht is als volgt:

Vanaf vandaag

Eastward (Cloud, console & pc)

The Walking Dead: The Final Season (Cloud, console & pc)

Totally Reliable Delivery Service (Pc)

Vanaf 6 december

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Cloud, console & pc)

Hello Neighbor 2 (Cloud, console & pc)

Vanaf 8 december

Chained Echoes (Cloud, console & pc)

Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox One)

Vanaf 13 december

High On Life (Cloud, console & pc)

Potion Craft (Console & pc)

Vanaf 15 december

Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition (Cloud, console & pc)

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (Cloud, console & pc)

Halverwege de maand zal Microsoft naar verwachting de line-up voor de rest van de maand bekendmaken. Zodra die update beschikbaar is, lees je het natuurlijk hier op PlaySense. Daarnaast zullen er ook weer games uit Game Pas verdwijnen. De onderstaande titels zijn vanaf 15 december niet langer te spelen via de dienst.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Cloud, console & pc)

Breathedge (Cloud, console & pc)

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Cloud, console & pc)

Firewatch (Cloud, console & pc)

Lake (Cloud, console & pc)

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Cloud, console & pc)

Neoverse (Cloud & pc)

Race with Ryan (Cloud, console & pc)

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Cloud, console & pc)

Rory McIlroy PGA Tour (Console) EA Play

Transformers: Battlegrounds (Cloud, console & pc)

