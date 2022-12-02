

In de PlayStation Store is een pagina opgedoken voor de game Star Wars Battlefront II. Deze klassieker verscheen in 2005 voor de PlayStation Portable en lijkt nu terug te keren als titel voor PlayStation Plus, wat op te maken valt uit de omschrijving.

Zo is deze game voor de twee laatste consoles van Sony voorzien van de optie tot quick saves, een rewind functie en een grafische upgrade qua resolutie. Tevens zijn er 13 nieuwe locaties aan de game toegevoegd. Bovendien valt de game onder PSP, wat betekent dat het deel uitmaakt van de line-up voor PlayStation Plus Premium.

Wanneer de game precies moet verschijnen is nog niet bekend, mogelijk dat het deel uitmaakt van de Premium update voor later deze maand. Indien zo, dan zullen we snel meer van Sony horen.

Experience Star Wars Battlefront II (Classic, 2005) originally released on the PSP (PlayStation Portable) system, enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.

Fight on the front lines where every weapon and vehicle is yours. And now for the first time, STAR WARS Battlefront II lets you…

Fight as a Jedi – Earn the ability to wield a lightsaber and use Force powers like Yoda, and many other heroes and villains.

– Earn the ability to wield a lightsaber and use Force powers like Yoda, and many other heroes and villains. Battle in Space – Dogfight in classic starships, or land on a Star Destroyer and fight on foot aboard enemy ships.

– Dogfight in classic starships, or land on a Star Destroyer and fight on foot aboard enemy ships. Play 13 New Locations – Battle across STAR WARS: Episode Ill environments such as Mustafar and the Wookiee home of Kashyyyk.

– Battle across STAR WARS: Episode Ill environments such as Mustafar and the Wookiee home of Kashyyyk. Plus Three Exclusive Challenges – Fight as a Rebel Raider, Imperial Enforcer or Rogue Assassin in tours of duty made just for this version.

This title has been converted from the PSP (PlayStation Portable) version to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles and provides newly added features. Consequently, there may be times where the title plays differently from the PSP (PlayStation Portable) version, or where some features may cause the title to not function properly. This version does not support the PSP (PlayStation Portable) system’s peripherals, therefore some functionality may not be available.