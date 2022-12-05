De winterdagen zijn inmiddels ook aangebroken in The Division 2 en dat betekent dat spelers van Ubisofts shooter deze maand een grote update met nieuwe content mogen verwachten. ‘Title Update 16.4‘ gaat live op 6 december en voegt heel wat (feestelijke) zaken aan de game toe.
Een nieuw evenement, nieuwe cosmetische items – zei iemand daar kerstmanoutfit? – en nog veel meer! Daarnaast gaf Ubisoft ook een lijstje mee met enkele bug fixes én gekende problemen waaraan momenteel wordt gewerkt. Bekijk alle (toekomstige) veranderingen hieronder.
The Division 2 Update TU16.4 Patch Notes:
Apparel Event
- Dark Path Apparel Event is now available
Store Exclusives
- Gamology outfit is now available for 2405 Premium Credits
- Gamology pants: 200 Premium Credits
- Gamology backpack: 475 Premium Credits
- Gamology vest: 450 Premium Credits
- Gamology shoes: 180 Premium Credits
- Gamology hoodie: 450 Premium Credits
- Gamology mask: 650 Premium Credits
Season 10 Manhunt
- Lucky League is now available
- Lucky Target is now available
- Prime Target General Anderson is now available
Happy Holidays
- Added Named Sniper Oh Carol — High-End M44 Marksman Rifle
- Holiday exclusive Hoarder NPC activated
- Holiday exclusive loot drops:
- Chill Out Mask
- Oh Carol Named Sniper
- The Sleigher Named SMG
- Added Santa Outfit
- Available in-game starting from December 13th
Other
- Fixed multiple crashing issues that affected Season 10 Manhunt progression, Operation Dark Hours Raid and Operation Iron Horse Raid
- Tidal Basin: Fixed the issue with the agent getting stuck at a specific location
- Countdown: Fixed the issue with the agent getting stuck in a container
- Countdown: Fixed a few misaligned UI elements
- Lefty Named Shotgun no longer behaves like a SIX-12
- Fixed the issue with Sledgehammer and Perfect Sledgehammer Talents stacking when an incendiary grenade is used
- Heartbreaker: Fixed the issue with the missing mod slots on the Unflinching Vest on the female agent model
- Fixed the issue with The Ravenous defensive primes not granting the +4% bonus armor when disrupted
- Fixed the issue that prevented the players from change the body type due to missing button in the Barber menu
Known Issues
Vanity
- Dark Path Apparel items are clipping with multiple vanity items and agent models
- The Gamology pants are clipping with all the sidearm holsters
- The Gamology pants are clipping with multiple jackets on the female agent model
- Replacing one pair of vanity gloves with another pair of vanity gloves keeps the visuals from the replaced ones
Season 10 Manhunt
- The General Anderson Climax mission can’t be replayed after the manhunt campaign reset. Fast travel is possible, but the mission itself does not have any functionality.
- Workaround: Eliminate all the targets to replay the climax mission
- Players are unable to open the Map and Inventory after opening the Map and simultaneously pressing the “Return to Washington D.C.” and the “Close Map” buttons
- Co-op party disbands right after the final cinematic cutscene upon returning to BOO
Global Events
- Guardians: Guardian True Sons NPC kills count towards the “Eliminate Black Tusk Guardians” challenge
- Polarity Switch: Positive polarity True Sons NPC kills with grenades count towards the “Eliminate positive polarity Black Tusk with grenades” challenge
- Golden Bullet: Elite True Sons NPC kills do not count towards the “Eliminate Elite True Sons” challenge
- Golden Bullet: Elite True Sons NPC kills count towards the “Eliminate Elite Black Tusk” challenge
- Hollywood: Elite True Sons NPC kills count towards the “Eliminate Elite Black Tusk” challenge
- SHD Exposed: Elite True Sons NPC kills count towards the “Eliminate elite Black Tusk” objective
- Reanimated: Reanimated True Sons count towards the “Eliminate re-animated Black Tusk” objective
UI
- Manhunt objective and map location are overlapping.
- The ending cinematic of the Climax mission is playing twice for the group members playing on PS4 and Xbox One
Dat is goed nieuws voor deze prachtige game.
Heb deze game geprobeerd via premium maar het voelt allemaal zo hol en levenloos aan, jammer want het speelt wel lekker zoals deel 1.
@Oldskool-NL:
Ik vind deel 1, een stuk beter, dan als deel 2.
Hoe zit het nou met Heartland?