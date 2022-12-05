De winterdagen zijn inmiddels ook aangebroken in The Division 2 en dat betekent dat spelers van Ubisofts shooter deze maand een grote update met nieuwe content mogen verwachten. ‘Title Update 16.4‘ gaat live op 6 december en voegt heel wat (feestelijke) zaken aan de game toe.

Een nieuw evenement, nieuwe cosmetische items – zei iemand daar kerstmanoutfit? – en nog veel meer! Daarnaast gaf Ubisoft ook een lijstje mee met enkele bug fixes én gekende problemen waaraan momenteel wordt gewerkt. Bekijk alle (toekomstige) veranderingen hieronder.

The Division 2 Update TU16.4 Patch Notes:

Apparel Event 

  • Dark Path Apparel Event is now available

Store Exclusives 

  • Gamology outfit is now available for 2405 Premium Credits
    • Gamology pants: 200 Premium Credits
    • Gamology backpack: 475 Premium Credits
    • Gamology vest: 450 Premium Credits
    • Gamology shoes: 180 Premium Credits
    • Gamology hoodie: 450 Premium Credits
    • Gamology mask: 650 Premium Credits

Season 10 Manhunt 

  • Lucky League is now available
  • Lucky Target is now available
  • Prime Target General Anderson is now available

Happy Holidays 

  • Added Named Sniper Oh Carol — High-End M44 Marksman Rifle
  • Holiday exclusive Hoarder NPC activated
    • Holiday exclusive loot drops:
      • Chill Out Mask
      • Oh Carol Named Sniper
      • The Sleigher Named SMG
  • Added Santa Outfit
    • Available in-game starting from December 13th

Other 

  • Fixed multiple crashing issues that affected Season 10 Manhunt progression, Operation Dark Hours Raid and Operation Iron Horse Raid
  • Tidal Basin: Fixed the issue with the agent getting stuck at a specific location
  • Countdown: Fixed the issue with the agent getting stuck in a container
  • Countdown: Fixed a few misaligned UI elements
  • Lefty Named Shotgun no longer behaves like a SIX-12
  • Fixed the issue with Sledgehammer and Perfect Sledgehammer Talents stacking when an incendiary grenade is used
  • Heartbreaker: Fixed the issue with the missing mod slots on the Unflinching Vest on the female agent model
  • Fixed the issue with The Ravenous defensive primes not granting the +4% bonus armor when disrupted
  • Fixed the issue that prevented the players from change the body type due to missing button in the Barber menu

Known Issues 

Vanity 

  • Dark Path Apparel items are clipping with multiple vanity items and agent models
  • The Gamology pants are clipping with all the sidearm holsters
  • The Gamology pants are clipping with multiple jackets on the female agent model
  • Replacing one pair of vanity gloves with another pair of vanity gloves keeps the visuals from the replaced ones

Season 10 Manhunt

  • The General Anderson Climax mission can’t be replayed after the manhunt campaign reset. Fast travel is possible, but the mission itself does not have any functionality.
    • Workaround: Eliminate all the targets to replay the climax mission
  • Players are unable to open the Map and Inventory after opening the Map and simultaneously pressing the “Return to Washington D.C.” and the “Close Map” buttons
  • Co-op party disbands right after the final cinematic cutscene upon returning to BOO

Global Events 

  • Guardians: Guardian True Sons NPC kills count towards the “Eliminate Black Tusk Guardians” challenge
  • Polarity Switch: Positive polarity True Sons NPC kills with grenades count towards the “Eliminate positive polarity Black Tusk with grenades” challenge
  • Golden Bullet: Elite True Sons NPC kills do not count towards the “Eliminate Elite True Sons” challenge
  • Golden Bullet: Elite True Sons NPC kills count towards the “Eliminate Elite Black Tusk” challenge
  • Hollywood: Elite True Sons NPC kills count towards the “Eliminate Elite Black Tusk” challenge
  • SHD Exposed: Elite True Sons NPC kills count towards the “Eliminate elite Black Tusk” objective
  • Reanimated: Reanimated True Sons count towards the “Eliminate re-animated Black Tusk” objective

UI

  • Manhunt objective and map location are overlapping.
  • The ending cinematic of the Climax mission is playing twice for the group members playing on PS4 and Xbox One