

Recent kondigde Microsoft aan dat ze de prijs van first-party games gaan opschroeven naar een iets hoger prijspunt, dit met ingang van 2023. Hiermee volgt Microsoft een wereldwijde trend van het ophogen van prijzen in allerlei sectoren, waarbij het bedrijf geprobeerd heeft dit zo lang mogelijk af te houden.

Ze hebben de prijsverhoging ook expres pas gepland voor begin 2023, zodat consumenten dit najaar niet nog duurder uit zouden zijn. In de Second Request podcast is Phil Spencer van Microsoft nu iets dieper ingegaan op de keuze om de prijzen te verhogen.

Zo zegt hij dat Microsoft iets moest doen vanwege de economische situatie die nu de realiteit is. Dit om de bedrijfsgang te kunnen laten doorgaan op de basis die ze hebben.

“Just given our economic realities right now, something had to give in terms of us continuing to run the business with the increased cost basis that we had.”

Daarbij stelt Spencer ook dat ze het zo lang mogelijk hebben geprobeerd te voorkomen, maar dat het uiteindelijk onvermijdbaar was. Tegelijkertijd is Game Pass nog steeds erg aantrekkelijk en de Xbox Series S is de goedkoopste current-gen console. Wat we enigszins kunnen opvatten als een ‘compensatie’.

“We had held off as long as we could, and we still like the fact that our [Game Pass] subscription is at the price it’s at, our console with our Series S is the lowest price current-gen console in the market…”

“…and managing the business, the move we decided to make was on the retail pricing of our largest games, and it’s really just the cost basis of building those games and ensuring we can run the business in the right way for our customers.”