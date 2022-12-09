

De game Hades verscheen een paar jaar terug en kon rekenen op lovende kritieken van zowel de pers als consument. De game was ook een succes en dan mag een vervolg natuurlijk niet uitblijven. Dit vervolg is nu officieel aangekondigd voor pc.

De game zal in 2023 uitgebracht worden in early access via Steam en de Epic Games Store, maar wanneer de definitieve release plaatsvindt is nog niet bekend. Ook is er (nog) niet gesproken over een consoleversie, maar gezien het origineel zijn weg naar andere platformen wist te vinden lijkt dat een kwestie van tijd.

Bij de aankondiging hoort een trailer die je hieronder kan bekijken. Tevens hebben we een overzicht met allerlei details van de game.

The first-ever sequel from Supergiant Games builds on the best aspects of the original god-like rogue-like dungeon crawler in an all-new, action-packed, endlessly replayable experience rooted in the Underworld of Greek myth and its deep connections to the dawn of witchcraft.