Dankzij The Game Awards kregen we heel wat trailers te zien van toekomstige games. Eentje daarvan, die misschien wat onder de radar is gevlogen, is de puzzel-platformer After Us. After Us wordt gemaakt door ontwikkelaar Piccolo Studio, die al eerder bekendheid verwierf dankzij Arise: A Simple Story.

Net zoals hun vorige game, is ook After Us een enorm atmosferische game. Je speelt als Gaia, de ‘Spirit of Life’, die het land doorkruist om zielen van uitgestorven dieren terug tot leven te wekken. Lukt het jou om het leven op de planeet te herstellen?

After Us verschijnt in de loop van de lente van 2023 en zal speelbaar zijn op de PS5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Het prijskaartje bedraagt €29.99. Lees hieronder meer en bekijk de eerste trailer.