Heb je altijd al willen weten hoe het voelt om zelf je eigen thuis te bouwen terwijl de wereld rondom je helemaal aan gort ligt? Met Meet Your Maker heb je nu de kans om dat te ontdekken! De game, van de makers van Dead by Daylight, werd vorige zomer aangekondigd en heeft nu op The Game Awards een nieuwe trailer gekregen.

Die nieuwe trailer geeft heel wat concrete gameplaybeelden én we worden getrakteerd op een releasedatum: op 4 april 2023 zal de game verschijnen voor de PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Lees hieronder de Steam beschrijving en bekijk de trailer.

Key Features



Asynchronous Gameplay

Build when you want, how you want. Even once live, no Outpost is complete until you say it is. Watch its performance, iterate to make it even deadlier, and raid for more resources as often as you like along the way.

Outpost Building

Immerse yourself in block-based, first-person level design. Claim plots of land and use a variety of blocks, traps, and guards to extract and protect Genmat while creating a deadly challenge for other players to face.

Outpost Raiding

Jump into a Raider suit, choose your loadout, and switch to intense first-person action as you take on player-built Outposts. Destroy traps and guards for additional building resources and upgrades while raiding for Genmat.

Customization

A deep, ever-expanding toolbox of traps, guards, mods, and augments deliver a nearly endless combination of creative and strategic options as you fortify underground or build into the sky. Add cosmetics to bring atmosphere, personality, and even distractions to your creation.

Progression & Upgrades

Provide the Chimera and your 5 specialized Advisors with Genmat to unlock and upgrade your arsenal of traps, guards, weapons, suits, and more. Prestige your Outposts to prolong their lifespan and gain even greater rewards.

Accolades & Social Raids

Lethal labyrinth? Bullet inferno? Creative masterpiece? Don’t just build an Outpost. Design an experience. Raiders select accolades to describe your creation, rewarding ingenuity, originality, and helping grow its reputation. The Social Raid menu easily connects you to your friends’ or favorite Builders’ Outposts to play at any time.