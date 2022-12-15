

Eerder vandaag hebben we laten weten dat Gran Turismo 7 is voorzien van een update die wat nieuwe auto’s aan de game heeft toegevoegd. Met het verschijnen van de update vandaag heeft ontwikkelaar Polyphony Digital nu ook de patch notes bekendgemaakt en die hebben we op een rijtje gezet.

Hieruit leren we dat de update niet alleen nieuwe auto’s heeft toegevoegd, maar dat er ook twee nieuwe menu’s te vinden zijn in het Café én er verschillende nieuwe evenementen aan circuits zijn toegevoegd. De details van de update hieronder op een rijtje.

Main Features

1. Cars

The following five new cars have been added:

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm ’20

Bugatti Chiron ’16

Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray ’20

Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo

Toyota Celica GT-FOUR Rally Car (ST205) ’95

The Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo will be available for purchase at Brand Central from December 23. Players who answered correctly the Day 4 question of the World Finals Viewers Gift campaign will gain early access on December 15.

2. Café

The following two Extra Menus have been added:

Extra Menu No. 14: Collection: Straight-Six BMWs (Collector Level 37 and above).

Extra Menu No. 15: Collection: Bugatti (Collector Level 43 and above).

The new Menu Books and Extra Menus will appear after clearing Menu Book No. 39 (Championship: World GT Series) and having watched the ending.

3. World Circuits

The following new events have been added to World Circuits:

Nürburgring

European Clubman Cup 600

Mount Panorama Racing Circuit

American Clubman Cup 700

Monza Circuit

Hypercar Parade

4. Scapes

Norway has been added as featured Curations in Scapes.

Other Improvements and Adjustments

1. Multiplayer

We addressed an issue in which “Quitting the race might affect your ratings” would be incorrectly displayed when leaving a Lobby.

We fixed an issue in which repeatedly racing without leaving the room in Lobby would cause the game’s performance to drop.

2. Steering Controllers

We fixed an issue in which fitting the BMW M2 Competition ’18 with a Fully Customizable Manual Transmission would cause the clutch pedal on steering controllers to stop responding.

3. Sound

We repaired an issue where the sound of the player’s own engine would not play correctly.

4. Others