Recent werd Season 01 Reloaded voor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 en Warzone 2.0 uitgebracht, die nieuwe content aan de game wist toe te voegen. Ook werden er de nodige zaken aangepakt, maar nog niet alles was in orde. Daarom heeft Infinity Ward nu een nieuwe update voor de games uitgebracht.
Deze update is inmiddels beschikbaar en komt met de onderstaande patch notes. Uitgebreid is het niet, maar er worden wat issues aangepakt die fout gingen na de laatste update. Ook zijn er wat tweaks doorgevoerd met betrekking tot Warzone 2.0, zo kost het aanschaffen van loadout wapens nu $2.500 in plaats van $5.000.
Daarnaast is het aantal Buy Stations per match verdubbeld, gezien die soms wel erg karig waren op Al-Mazrah. Alle details hieronder.
GLOBAL
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where players were able to save Blueprints from Private Matches and Showcase.
- Fixed an issue that could affect Basilisk bullet spread when ADS.
- Fixed an issue with Gaz Operator skin (Grass Ops) not appearing as purchased once unlocked.
- Fixed an issue that caused lingering smoke to disappear while in ADS during active S.A.E..
- Fixed an issue which prevented Players from selecting a Blueprint after leaving a match early.
- Fixed an issue that caused Steam friends to appear as their SteamID64 rather than their intended nickname.
- Fixed an issue preventing Players from selecting the correct number of Battle Pass Tokens to purchase.
WARZONE 2.0
GAMEPLAY
Buy Station
- Reduced the cost of Primary Loadout Weapons to $2500, down from $5000
BUG FIXES
Battle Royale
- Fixed an issue that caused the Champion’s Quest element negative effects to remain on screen after dropping them outside of playable boundaries.
DMZ
- Fixed an issue that prevented Players from unequipping an insured Weapon if their Contraband inventory was full.
RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED
Below we’ve included a list of items that were recently addressed and communicated via Trello and Twitter.
Gameplay
- The chance to encounter multiple circles in Battle Royale has been reduced to 15%, down from 33%.
- The Heavy Chopper has been disabled in Battle Royale while we investigate options to balance this vehicle for late game.
- Doubled the average number of Buy Stations per Battle Royale match.
- The Loadout Drop public event in Battle Royale will occur during the 2nd circle, one circle earlier than before.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that caused Players to unintentionally lose a small amount of cash when equipping a Loadout.
- Fixed an issue that resulted in base AI Combatant difficulty being increased across DMZ that was only intended for a specific area.
Ik krijg melding op mijn Ps5 dat een update beschikbaar is, maar als ik naar mijn downloads/uploads ga, dan zie ik niks. Kan iemand die wel geupdate heeft laten weten welke update versienr het is? Thanks