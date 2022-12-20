

Recent werd Season 01 Reloaded voor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 en Warzone 2.0 uitgebracht, die nieuwe content aan de game wist toe te voegen. Ook werden er de nodige zaken aangepakt, maar nog niet alles was in orde. Daarom heeft Infinity Ward nu een nieuwe update voor de games uitgebracht.

Deze update is inmiddels beschikbaar en komt met de onderstaande patch notes. Uitgebreid is het niet, maar er worden wat issues aangepakt die fout gingen na de laatste update. Ook zijn er wat tweaks doorgevoerd met betrekking tot Warzone 2.0, zo kost het aanschaffen van loadout wapens nu $2.500 in plaats van $5.000.

Daarnaast is het aantal Buy Stations per match verdubbeld, gezien die soms wel erg karig waren op Al-Mazrah. Alle details hieronder.