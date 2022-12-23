

Er zijn verschillende waakhonden die momenteel de deal tussen Microsoft en Activion Blizzard King aan het onderzoeken zijn. Een hiervan is de Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in het Verenigd Koninkrijk. Als volgende stap in hun onderzoek lieten ze recent weten dat ze het publiek om hun opinie zouden vragen en inmiddels zijn de antwoorden binnen.

De CMA heeft in hun tweede fase het publiek om hun mening gevraagd en dat heeft ze 2.100 reacties opgeleverd. Deze zijn gesorteerd op voor en tegen, waarbij het in het voordeel van Microsoft uitpakt. Pakweg 75% van de feedback die de CMA heeft ontvangen is namelijk positief gestemd over de overname.

In het rapport dat online is gedeeld, is een verzameling van voor en tegenargumenten te vinden. Het gehele rapport kan je hier vinden, hieronder op een rijtje een greep uit de voors en tegens, die beide hout snijden. Of dit doorslaggevend is in de goedkeuring van de CMA is vooralsnog onduidelijk.

Voor overname

The Merger will not harm rival consoles because Microsoft has made public and private commitments to keep Activision content, including Call of Duty, non-exclusive. The availability of Minecraft on rival consoles shows that Microsoft’s commercial strategy is not to make games exclusive. It is unlikely that Microsoft would make Call of Duty exclusive due to its multiplayer nature. Making Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox would only create a gap in the market that could be filled by a rival cross-platform shooter game. The Merger will push Sony to innovate, such as by improving its subscription service or creating more games to compete with Call of Duty. The Merger is a reaction to Sony’s business model for PlayStation, which has historically involved securing exclusive content or early access to popular cross-platform gaming franchises, such as Final Fantasy and Silent Hill. Microsoft’s plans to add Call of Duty to Game Pass are pro-competitive and will lower the price of accessing games for consumers. Mcrosoft would not make Activision’s content exclusive to Xbox post-Merger because it would lose significant potential revenue from rival platforms. The Merger is pro-competitive in the mobile segment because it will create new options for mobile gamers and allow Microsoft to compete against Google and Apple, which are the two dominant mobile platforms.

Tegen overname