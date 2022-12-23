Er zijn verschillende waakhonden die momenteel de deal tussen Microsoft en Activion Blizzard King aan het onderzoeken zijn. Een hiervan is de Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in het Verenigd Koninkrijk. Als volgende stap in hun onderzoek lieten ze recent weten dat ze het publiek om hun opinie zouden vragen en inmiddels zijn de antwoorden binnen.
De CMA heeft in hun tweede fase het publiek om hun mening gevraagd en dat heeft ze 2.100 reacties opgeleverd. Deze zijn gesorteerd op voor en tegen, waarbij het in het voordeel van Microsoft uitpakt. Pakweg 75% van de feedback die de CMA heeft ontvangen is namelijk positief gestemd over de overname.
In het rapport dat online is gedeeld, is een verzameling van voor en tegenargumenten te vinden. Het gehele rapport kan je hier vinden, hieronder op een rijtje een greep uit de voors en tegens, die beide hout snijden. Of dit doorslaggevend is in de goedkeuring van de CMA is vooralsnog onduidelijk.
Voor overname
- The Merger will not harm rival consoles because Microsoft has made public and private commitments to keep Activision content, including Call of Duty, non-exclusive. The availability of Minecraft on rival consoles shows that Microsoft’s commercial strategy is not to make games exclusive.
- It is unlikely that Microsoft would make Call of Duty exclusive due to its multiplayer nature. Making Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox would only create a gap in the market that could be filled by a rival cross-platform shooter game.
- The Merger will push Sony to innovate, such as by improving its subscription service or creating more games to compete with Call of Duty.
- The Merger is a reaction to Sony’s business model for PlayStation, which has historically involved securing exclusive content or early access to popular cross-platform gaming franchises, such as Final Fantasy and Silent Hill.
- Microsoft’s plans to add Call of Duty to Game Pass are pro-competitive and will lower the price of accessing games for consumers.
- Mcrosoft would not make Activision’s content exclusive to Xbox post-Merger because it would lose significant potential revenue from rival platforms.
- The Merger is pro-competitive in the mobile segment because it will create new options for mobile gamers and allow Microsoft to compete against Google and Apple, which are the two dominant mobile platforms.
Tegen overname
- The Merger would lead to consolidation and would set a harmful precedent in the gaming industry of acquiring large publishers rather than encouraging organic growth.
- This would be the largest merger in gaming history, paving the way for potential string of future acquisitions of publishers such as Take Two, EA, Ubisoft, thereby increasing concentration in the market.
- Microsoft will make Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox, just as it did with Bethesda after it acquired ZeniMax Media.
- Microsoft will have the incentive to make Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox post-Merger. This will adversely affect gamers who cannot afford an additional console and they would therefore switch to Xbox at the launch of the next console generation.
- Microsoft would be able to deteriorate the quality of Call of Duty games on PlayStation post-Merger, which could cause consumers to switch to Xbox.
- Microsoft can capture the multi-game subscription market after the Merger because it can afford to add games to Game Pass at a loss.
- Microsoft is already dominant in cloud gaming, and the Merger could affect the future of new entrants into that space.
- The Merger will lead to an increase in Microsoft’s bargaining power in relation to game publishers.
Lekker laten overnemen , beide bedrijven zijn akkoord en zet Sony op scherp.
En laten we eerlijk zijn, het gaat alleen om CoD en in het verleden behaalde resultaten bieden geen garantie voor de toekomst.
Sony heeft genoeg kwaliteit in huis om de concurrentie aan te gaan met een developer die al zo’n 20 jaar niet anders doet dan full priced updates aanbieden.
Pfff daar gaan we weer..
@Anoniem-2438: gaat niet om Cod maar om de inkomsten
Ik heb geen behoefte aan een Xbox maar als het zo doorgaat zou ik wel moeten, zie het liever anders
Het maakt me eigenlijk geen ruk uit of deze overname doorgaat of niet.
Allemaal gemanipuleerd door MS. Hier geloof ik geen zak van. Maargoed uiteindelijk zal de deal der deals toch wel doorgaan jammer genoeg. Reken maar dat het heilige game pass een heel stuk duurder wordt.
@mrb:
Je hoeft deze topics niet te lezen als het te veel wordt?
Soms sla ik ze ook wel eens over als ik geen zin in dit gezeur heb.