

De grote januari sale in de PlayStation Store, die eind vorig jaar al begon, is inmiddels afgelopen en zoals tegenwoordig gebruikelijk is staat de nieuwe sale alweer live. Het gaat hier om de ‘Games voor minder dan € 20,-‘ sale, waarin elke titel of uitbreiding lager dan € 20,- is geprijsd.

Het aanbod bestaat uit maar liefst 991 aanbiedingen, wat het tot een omvangrijke ‘uitverkoop’ maakt. We hebben zoals altijd hieronder een greep uit de aanbiedingen op een rijtje gezet. Voor alle afgeprijsde titels en kortingen kan je hier terecht.

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition – Van €69,99 voor €19,59

God of War III Remastered – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition – Van €29,99 voor €9,89

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Van €69,99 voor €19,59

Need for Speed: Heat Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €7,99

Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5 – Van €39,99 voor €17,99

DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition – PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €17,49

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint – Van €69,99 voor €10,49

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition – Van €49,99 voor €19,99

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey – Van €69,99 voor €17,49

Diablo III: Eternal Collection – Van €59,99 voor €19,79

The Crew 2 Standard Edition – Van €49,99 voor €12,49

Dying Light Definitive Edition – Van €49,99 voor €9,99

Resident Evil 2 – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

God of War Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition – Van €69,99 voor €19,59

Battlefield V – Van €39,99 voor €7,99

Marvel’s Spider-Man – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition – Van €39,99 voor €11,99

Assassin’s Creed: Unity – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

The Crew 2 Special Edition – Van €59,99 voor €11,99

Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition – Van €69,99 voor €19,59

Days Gone – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Van €69,99 voor €10,49

Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €19,99

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Editie – Van €69,99 voor €11,89

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla – Het beleg van Parijs – Van €24,99 voor €12,49

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Battlefield 4 – Van €19,99 voor €6,99

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition – Van €29,99 voor €4,49

Resident Evil 5 – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

Outlast – Van €18,99 voor €1,89

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Resident Evil 6 – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – Van €29,99 voor €5,99

UNO – Van €9,99 voor €3,99

Dead Island Definitive Edition – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Detroit: Become Human – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Code Vein – Van €69,99 voor €10,49

Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €79,99 voor €19,99

Need for Speed Deluxe Edition – Van €24,99 voor €7,49

My Hero One’s Justice 2 – Van €69,99 voor €17,49

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – De toorn van de druïdes – Van €24,99 voor €12,49

SEGA Mega Drive Classics – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Batman: Arkham Knight – Van €19,99 voor €8,99

Devil May Cry HD Collection – Van €29,99 voor €9,89

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered – Van €34,99 voor €3,49

PlayStation Store tegoed nodig? Klik dan hier. Alle deals in deze sale zijn tot 1 februari 2023 beschikbaar.