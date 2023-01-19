

Eerder heb je kunnen lezen dat Ubisoft meerdere Battle Royale games in ontwikkeling had en ook werd bekend dat de uitgever recent drie titels heeft geannuleerd. Van de geannuleerde games is niet bekend welke dit precies zijn, maar het blijkt nu dat Project Q hieronder valt.

Project Q is een game die al even in ontwikkeling was en onder Battle Royale valt qua genre. Insider Gaming heeft vernomen dat Ubisoft de ontwikkeling van deze titel heeft stopgezet, ondanks dat er reeds play testen gepland stonden, wat aangeeft dat de game al in een redelijk gevorderde staat verkeerde.

Inmiddels heeft Ubisoft ook een bericht in de Discord van Project Q geplaatst en daarmee bevestigen ze dat de titel niet langer in leven is. Zie het bericht hieronder:

“Hey @everyone

We hope you are all well and safe. We want to start by saying how amazing this group has been since we started. We’ve shared so many great moments and we cherish the relationships we have built with all of you. We have gone through so many amazing moments together that will stay in our memory.

The first closed test was a great milestone for us because of all the work put in from the team, your amazing support, and your great reception! We loved the amazing energy on this discord, it was our fuel for the project. Your feedback was a true gift and allowed us to grow as developers in order to do our best for you, our players.

All these warm moments make this announcement harder to make: sadly we have to cancel our upcoming closed tests as Project Q will no longer continue development. This also means that we will need to shut down this Discord server.

We don’t have further information to communicate right now but we want to thank you all for your passion and your love for Project Q. All your messages and support has meant the world to us and has been a major boost for our teams since the beginning.

We will be closing this discord server in the upcoming days. But until then please share your memories and most memorable moments with us and we will gladly relay the messages to the team. It was an amazing ride for us, and we’ll keep an incredible memory of it.

We wish you all the best for the future.

Our warmest regards,

The Project Q Dev Team”