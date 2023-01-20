

The Callisto Protocol is voorzien van update 1.09 op consoles en pc. Deze update komt met een aantal verbeteringen voor de game en tevens voegt het een gewilde feature aan het spel toe: New Game+. Het is na het installeren van de update nu dus mogelijk om de game opnieuw te spelen met behoud van eerder vrijgespeelde gear en upgrades.

Daarmee is een tweede playthrough logischerwijs net wat anders, zoals we van een New Game+ modus gewend zijn. Hier blijft het overigens niet bij qua updates, want later dit jaar mogen we nog een Hardcore moeilijkheidsgraad verwachten, alsook nieuwe skin packs en sterfanimaties.

Alle details van update 1.09 hieronder op een rijtje.