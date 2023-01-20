The Callisto Protocol is voorzien van update 1.09 op consoles en pc. Deze update komt met een aantal verbeteringen voor de game en tevens voegt het een gewilde feature aan het spel toe: New Game+. Het is na het installeren van de update nu dus mogelijk om de game opnieuw te spelen met behoud van eerder vrijgespeelde gear en upgrades.
Daarmee is een tweede playthrough logischerwijs net wat anders, zoals we van een New Game+ modus gewend zijn. Hier blijft het overigens niet bij qua updates, want later dit jaar mogen we nog een Hardcore moeilijkheidsgraad verwachten, alsook nieuwe skin packs en sterfanimaties.
Alle details van update 1.09 hieronder op een rijtje.
New Game+
Users who previously completed the game will have access to NewGame+ after the patch.
- Application restart may be required.
- Requires an active save file from game completion.
Global
- Fixed an issue where some users were not correctly granted the “The Protocol is About Life” achievement
- Added New Game Plus. Complete the game to unlock New Game Plus and carry your pression over to a new save. All weapons, upgrades, and Callisto Credits can be collected at the first Reforge
- General performance optimizations across all platforms
- Players no longer take damage when vaulting over obstacles
- Fixed multiple issues where certain camera angles or progression paths could cause environments to stream out and allow Jacob to fall through the ground
- Consistency pass on cabinets, lockers, and shelves to display correctly in High Contrast mode
- Voice leveling and subtitle mismatch adjustments across localized languages
PC
- Fixed low frequency crash in the Tunnels level during the Two Head fight
- Skip Cinematics button has been mapped to the Interact/Pickup input
- Fixed a long hitch when enabling Ray-Traced Shadows in the main menu
- Prevented mouse cursor from displaying during some area transitions
PS4
- Fixed low frequency crash in Snowcat when Jacob is talking to Dani