Football Manager 2023 zou in november vorig jaar voor onder andere de current-gen consoles uitkomen. Dit pakte alleen even iets anders uit, want de game verscheen alleen op de Xbox Series consoles. Complicaties in het goedkeuringsproces van de PlayStation 5-versie zorgde er voor dat deze later zou verschijnen. Nu hebben we dan eindelijk een releasedatum gekregen.

Miles Jacobson, studio director bij Sports Interactive, laat weten erg blij te zijn dat de problemen zijn opgelost en dat PlayStation 5-eigenaren binnenkort ook met Football Manager 2023 aan de slag kunnen. Zij zullen niet lang meer hoeven te wachten, want de game zal op 1 februari 2023 uitkomen, zo communiceert de ontwikkelaar.

“We’re delighted with today’s update that we’re finally going to be able to get FM23 Console into the hands of PS5 gamers. Since the initial delay, the team at Sports Interactive and our colleagues at Sega have worked tirelessly with Sony to overcome the issues and we’re pleased to now have a release candidate ready to launch next week,” said Miles Jacobson, studio director at Sports Interactive.

While it’s unusual for us to release a game during a major football transfer window, our priority from the moment our initial launch was postponed was to get the game into the hands of PS5 gamers as quickly as possible. Once all the global transfer windows are closed, we will provide a data update for the PS5 edition in line with the updates for all of our other platforms.”