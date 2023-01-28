De Xbox Series S is een beetje een buitenbeentje wanneer het aankomt op current-gen consoles. Hij is minder duur, minder groot en vooral minder krachtig dan zijn grote broer, de Xbox Series X. Doordat de hardware minder krachtig is, zijn er ook bepaalde grafische opties die minder goed uit de verf komen op de Series S en één daarvan is ray tracing. Digital Foundry onderzocht hoe de Xbox Series S nu écht omgaat met ray tracing.

Verschillende games worden getest zoals Metro Exodus of de Matrix Awakens demo. De resultaten waren gemengd: door het tekort aan RAM zijn de capaciteiten van de console nu eenmaal beperkt. Toch blijft het indrukwekkend dat de Xbox Series S erin slaagt om ray tracing te produceren, maar men vraagt zich wel af in hoeverre het nuttig is dit echt te gebruiken.

“With 10GB of RAM – of which around 8GB is available for developers – there’s little room to store the complicated acceleration structures that make real-time ray tracing possible in the first place. BVHs can take up a lot of area in memory, which the Series S doesn’t have room to spare in a lot of cases. RT can be delivered effectively on the console, but clearly a lot of work is required to make it happen.

And the games that do use RT are often best enjoyed without it. The 30fps vs 60fps split for RT and fully rasterised modes is very typical on the console and given the choice, it’s rare that I’d choose an RT-based quality mode over a 60fps performance alternative […] it’s often a better choice to enjoy lower input lag and more fluid animation over an implementation of ray tracing that usually doesn’t bring a transformative improvement to the presentation.”