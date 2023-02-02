

Sony heeft weer een nieuwe sale gelanceerd in de PlayStation Store, dit keer met de titel ‘Keuze van de deskundigen’. In deze sale zien we ruim 300 titels in de aanbieding en hieronder valt ook een hoop downloadbare content. De korting kan oplopen tot maar liefst 70%, waardoor je de nodige games en content tegen een zeer schappelijke prijs binnen kunt halen.

Het volledige aanbod in deze sale kan je hier vinden, hieronder een greep uit het assortiment.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

Need for Speed: Unbound Palace Edition – Van €89,99 voor €44,99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Cross-gen-bundel – Van €79,99 voor €59,99

Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €99,99 voor €69,99

Gran Turismo 7 – Van €79,99 voor €10,00

Horizon Forbidden West – Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €89,99 voor €59,39

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €69,99 voor €27,99

Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection – Van €89,99 voor €26,99

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – Deluxe Bundle – Van €69,99 voor €20,99

Hindsight – Van €14,99 voor €11,99

DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom – Van €49,99 voor €37,49

DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom Special Edition – Van €59,99 voor €44,99

The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition – Van €14,99 voor €2,24

Dragon Ball Xenoverse: Time Travel Edition – Van €69,99 voor €10,49

OlliOlli World Expansion Pass (PS4/PS5) – Van €14,99 voor €11,99

Far Cry 5 + Far Cry: New Dawn Complete Edition – Van €99,99 voor €24,99

Chicken Police – Paint it RED! PS4 & PS5 – Van €19,99 voor €11,99

Catherine: Full Body Deluxe Edition – Van €49,99 voor €12,49

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 – Van €38,99 voor €15,59

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €89,99 voor €26,99

Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS4 & PS5 – Van €59,99 voor €20,99

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition – Van €59,99 voor €8,99

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened – Van €29,99 voor €17,99

Hell Let Loose Anniversary Edition – Van €54,99 voor €38,49

Prodeus – Van €24,99 voor €19,99

Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3 – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Carrion – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

RIDE 3 – Van €49,99 voor €4,99

RIDE 3 – Gold Edition – Van €79,99 voor €7,99

Crysis Remastered – Van €29,99 voor €11,99

Let’s Sing Queen – Van €39,99 voor €21,99

