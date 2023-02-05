Eerder deze week kwamen we te weten dat er kennelijk achter de schermen van EA en Respawn Entertainment gewerkt werd aan een Titanfall/Apex Legends-project onder de naam ‘Titanfall Legends’, wat nu geannuleerd zou zijn. Jeff Grubb van GiantBomb gaf in een recente livestream wat uitleg (getranscribeerd door VGC.)

Het plan was om Titanfall Legends te doen aansluiten bij het Apex Legends universum als een singleplayer campagne:

“Titanfall Legends was not Titanfall 3, because in a lot of people’s minds I think Titanfall 3 was going to be a new, standalone game with a single-player campaign and a multiplayer, and they could just never do that again after Apex Legends changed the calculus on all of those things.

In two weeks from now Apex Legends is going to get team deathmatch, and that was always part of a plan to turn Apex Legends into this platform where you could get all kinds of different shooter experiences from an expanded Apex Legends / Titanfall world.

Titanfall Legends was always supposed to slot in as part of that… Titanfall Legends would be a single-player campaign inside of this platform, in the same way Call of Duty works where you get Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone is right there as well.”