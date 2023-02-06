Enkele maanden geleden kondigde FromSoftware hun volgende game aan: Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. Heel veel info is er tot op heden nog niet bekendgemaakt rondom deze titel, maar vanaf de Taipei Game Show is nu wat meer info opgedoken.

Producer Yasunori Ogura gaf uitleg over enkele aspecten van de game. Eén specifiek aspect is hoe de baasgevechten zullen aanvoelen: goed nieuws voor FromSoftware fans, want de baasgevechten in Armored Core VI zullen even dynamisch (en uitdagend) zijn als baasgevechten uit vorige games van de ontwikkelaar.

‘Boss battles in FromSoftware games often require close observation of enemy movements, to catch that little tell so that you know just when to attack, and how best to make your move. That’s certainly the case again in this title, so I am confident that our users will find the boss battles extremely enjoyable. Becaue of the use of mechs, both the player character and enemy characters have extremely dynamic movements. As robots, their dynamism is only matched by the aggressiveness of their movement. Attack distance, in particular, changes frequently, from close-range to far, then from far back to close again. In that respect, the dynamic action of these battle scenes really serves to keep players on their toes.’

Daarnaast werd ook gesproken over hoe Armored Core VI functioneert als ‘mech game’. Je zal namelijk jouw eigen mech kunnen upgraden en aanpassen zoals jij wilt (iets wat we gewend zijn van de franchise).

‘The most characteristic element of the series is how it allows you to piece together parts to create your own custom mech, which you then use in the action part of the game. We were determined to take advantage of FromSoftware’s experience and know-how to really establish freedom for the player in terms of what can be done with game controls and the customization that lies at the series’ core.

Bovendien weten we ook dat Armored Core VI grotendeels los zal staan van de vorige games in de franchise: je kan dus als nieuwkomer gewoon bij deze game starten. In dat geval zullen de verschillende systemen misschien wat overweldigend zijn, maar ook hier is een oplossing voor.

‘Seen from the perspective of new users, though, it is a very detailed and complex system, which takes a long time to master for a lot of players. At least, that has been the case in many of the series’ previous titles. This time, we have put a number of new measures in place to help make assembly and customization more intuitive and logical than it has been in the past.’

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon verschijnt in de loop van 2023.