

Update: patch notes onderaan toegevoegd.

The Callisto Protocol is ondertussen al enkele maanden onder ons en de game wordt na de release nog actief ondersteund met updates. Zo werd laatst nog een New Game + modus aan de game toegevoegd en vanaf vandaag kunnen fans aan de slag met nog wat nieuws: de hardcore modus (niet voor gevoelige zieltjes).

Glen Schofield kondigde dit nieuws aan op Twitter. Daarnaast zullen ook de eerste DLC-skins die deel uitmaken van de Season Pass vrijgegeven worden.