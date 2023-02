‘In LEAP, players select from four unique hero classes, each delivering a distinct balance of power, agility and defense as well as epic abilities that bring shock and awe to their foes. Call in orbital strikes, set up automated turrets, or control guided cruise missiles as each exosuit is armed to the teeth.

Large-scale combat takes place on a variety of stages and skilled mercenaries use jetpacks, grappling hooks and highly distinctive Personal Vehicles to close the distance on control points and active firefights. Nothing is more menacing than a LEAP mercenary saddled on a mechanical moose galloping at full speed!’