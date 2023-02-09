Hogwarts Legacy blijkt een uitstekende game te zijn en hoewel we nog een paar dagen op de officiële release moeten wachten, hebben kopers van de duurdere editie al toegang tot de game. Dit maakt ook dat de Trophies en Achievements al online staan met bijgevolg het onderstaande overzicht.
Om de platinum Trophy van Hogwarts Legacy te bemachtigen zul je zo te zien veel moeten doen, waaronder het hoog oplevelen van je personage. Ook dien je diverse lessen tot een goed einde te brengen en verschillende collecties te verzamelen.
Uit de Trophies blijkt ook dat je de game minimaal vier keer opnieuw moet beginnen, omdat je per huis eenzelfde opdracht hebt die je voltooid na missie 18. Hieronder alle Trophies op een rijtje, maar wees gewaarschuwd: er staan wat spoilers tussen.
De Achievements voor 1.000 Gamerscore zijn vanzelfsprekend qua doelstelling identiek. Voor de waardes per Achievement kan je hier terecht.
Platinum
Trophy Triumph
-Obtain all other trophies
Goud
The Seeker of Knowledge
-Win the House Cup
A Forte for Achievement
-Reach Level 40
Zilver
Rising From the Ashes
-Rescue the phoenix
The Hero of Hogwarts
-Defeat Ranrok
Flight the Good Flight
-Beat Imelda’s time in all broom races
The Good Samaritan
-Complete all side quests
Collector’s Edition
-Complete all collections
The Nature of the Beast
-Breed every type of beast
Going Through the Potions
-Brew every type of potion
Put Down Roots
-Grow every type of plant
Third Time’s a Charm
-Upgrade a piece of gear 3 times
Savvy Spender
-Spend all Talent Points
Rise to the Challenges
-Defeat enemies in all battle arenas
Merlin’s Beard!
-Complete all Merlin Trials
The Ends Petrify the Means
-Defeat a total of fifty enemies using Petrificus Totalus
Finishing Touches
-Use Ancient Magic on every enemy in the game
The Spell Master
-Learn all spells
Brons
The Sort Who Makes an Entrance
-Complete the introduction and finish the Sorting Ceremony
The Toast of the Town
-Find the Map Chamber as a Slytherin
The Auror’s Apprentice
-Find the Map Chamber as a Hufflepuff
The Gryffindor in the Graveyard
-Find the Map Chamber as a Gryffindor
The Wise Owl
-Find the Map Chamber as a Ravenclaw
First Class Student
-Attend your first class
Troll with the Punches
-Survive the troll attack on Hogsmeade
That’s a Keeper
-Meet Charles Rookwood in the Map Chamber
Grappling with a Graphorn
-Subdue the Lord of the Shore
The One Who Mastered Memories
-View all Pensieve memories
The Hallowed Hero
-Wield a Deathly Hallow
The Avenging Gazelle
-Complete Natsai Onai’s relationship line
The Defender of Dragons
-Save a dragon
Beast Friends
-Complete Poppy Sweeting’s relationship line
A Sallow Grave
-Complete Sebastian Sallow’s relationship line
Challenge Accepted
-Complete all tiers of a challenge
A Keen Sense of Spell
-Invoke Ancient Magic for the first time
Loom for Improvement
-Upgrade a piece of gear
The Root of the Problem
-Stun 10 different enemies using a Mandrake
A Talent for Spending
-Spend 5 Talent Points
Room with a View
-Reach the highest point in the castle, the Headmaster’s upper study
Spilled Milk
-Use Flipendo ten times – to tip one cow or several
Floo Around the World
-Unlock all Floo Flames
Followed the Butterflies
-Follow butterflies to a treasure
The Intrepid Explorer
-Discover all cairn dungeons
Coasting Along
-Visit Poidsear Coast
Demiguise Dread
-Find all Demiguise statues
Raising Expectations
-Reach a combo of 100
Hogwarts Legacy is vanaf aanstaande vrijdag officieel verkrijgbaar voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Een versie voor last-gen systemen en de Nintendo Switch volgt op een later moment.