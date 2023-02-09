

Hogwarts Legacy blijkt een uitstekende game te zijn en hoewel we nog een paar dagen op de officiële release moeten wachten, hebben kopers van de duurdere editie al toegang tot de game. Dit maakt ook dat de Trophies en Achievements al online staan met bijgevolg het onderstaande overzicht.

Om de platinum Trophy van Hogwarts Legacy te bemachtigen zul je zo te zien veel moeten doen, waaronder het hoog oplevelen van je personage. Ook dien je diverse lessen tot een goed einde te brengen en verschillende collecties te verzamelen.

Uit de Trophies blijkt ook dat je de game minimaal vier keer opnieuw moet beginnen, omdat je per huis eenzelfde opdracht hebt die je voltooid na missie 18. Hieronder alle Trophies op een rijtje, maar wees gewaarschuwd: er staan wat spoilers tussen.

De Achievements voor 1.000 Gamerscore zijn vanzelfsprekend qua doelstelling identiek. Voor de waardes per Achievement kan je hier terecht.

Platinum

Trophy Triumph

-Obtain all other trophies

Goud

The Seeker of Knowledge

-Win the House Cup

A Forte for Achievement

-Reach Level 40

Zilver

Rising From the Ashes

-Rescue the phoenix

The Hero of Hogwarts

-Defeat Ranrok

Flight the Good Flight

-Beat Imelda’s time in all broom races

The Good Samaritan

-Complete all side quests

Collector’s Edition

-Complete all collections

The Nature of the Beast

-Breed every type of beast

Going Through the Potions

-Brew every type of potion

Put Down Roots

-Grow every type of plant

Third Time’s a Charm

-Upgrade a piece of gear 3 times

Savvy Spender

-Spend all Talent Points

Rise to the Challenges

-Defeat enemies in all battle arenas

Merlin’s Beard!

-Complete all Merlin Trials

The Ends Petrify the Means

-Defeat a total of fifty enemies using Petrificus Totalus

Finishing Touches

-Use Ancient Magic on every enemy in the game

The Spell Master

-Learn all spells

Brons

The Sort Who Makes an Entrance

-Complete the introduction and finish the Sorting Ceremony

The Toast of the Town

-Find the Map Chamber as a Slytherin

The Auror’s Apprentice

-Find the Map Chamber as a Hufflepuff

The Gryffindor in the Graveyard

-Find the Map Chamber as a Gryffindor

The Wise Owl

-Find the Map Chamber as a Ravenclaw

First Class Student

-Attend your first class

Troll with the Punches

-Survive the troll attack on Hogsmeade

That’s a Keeper

-Meet Charles Rookwood in the Map Chamber

Grappling with a Graphorn

-Subdue the Lord of the Shore

The One Who Mastered Memories

-View all Pensieve memories

The Hallowed Hero

-Wield a Deathly Hallow

The Avenging Gazelle

-Complete Natsai Onai’s relationship line

The Defender of Dragons

-Save a dragon

Beast Friends

-Complete Poppy Sweeting’s relationship line

A Sallow Grave

-Complete Sebastian Sallow’s relationship line

Challenge Accepted

-Complete all tiers of a challenge

A Keen Sense of Spell

-Invoke Ancient Magic for the first time

Loom for Improvement

-Upgrade a piece of gear

The Root of the Problem

-Stun 10 different enemies using a Mandrake

A Talent for Spending

-Spend 5 Talent Points

Room with a View

-Reach the highest point in the castle, the Headmaster’s upper study

Spilled Milk

-Use Flipendo ten times – to tip one cow or several

Floo Around the World

-Unlock all Floo Flames

Followed the Butterflies

-Follow butterflies to a treasure

The Intrepid Explorer

-Discover all cairn dungeons

Coasting Along

-Visit Poidsear Coast

Demiguise Dread

-Find all Demiguise statues

Raising Expectations

-Reach a combo of 100

Hogwarts Legacy is vanaf aanstaande vrijdag officieel verkrijgbaar voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Een versie voor last-gen systemen en de Nintendo Switch volgt op een later moment.