We zitten alweer in de tweede maand van het jaar 2023 en daarmee kunnen we ook terugkijken naar de vorige. Dit doet Sony maandelijks via een artikel op het PlayStation Blog waarin ze bekendmaken welke games het vaakst werden gedownload.
Grand Theft Auto V heeft de koppositie in weten te nemen in januari, wat wel aantoont hoe ontzettend populair deze game nog steeds is. Sterker nog, nieuwe releases als Dead Space en Forspoken komen pas terug op respectievelijk plaats vier en vijf.
Hieronder per platform/type de meest gedownloade games van januari.
PS5
- Grand Theft Auto V
- FIFA 23
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Dead Space
- Forspoken
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Need For Speed Unbound
- NBA 2K23
- Elden Ring
- The Last of Us: Part I
- Among Us
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- God of War: Ragnarök
- It Takes Two
- One Piece Odyssey
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Gran Turismo 7
PS4
- FIFA 23
- Minecraft
- The Forest
- Grand Theft Auto V
- A Way Out
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Last of Us: Part II
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Need for Speed Payback
- Gang Beasts
- Need for Speed Heat
- NBA 2K23
- EA Sports UFC 4
- God of War
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Monopoly Plus
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Among Us
- Assetto Corsa
- Goat Simulator
PS VR
- Job Simulator
- Beat Saber
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- SUPERHOT VR
- Swordsman VR
- Sniper Elite VR
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- PlayStation VR Worlds
Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)
- Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
- Fortnite
- Rocket League
- Fall Guys
- The Sims 4
- eFootball 2023
- Overwatch 2
- Apex Legends
- Genshin Impact
- MultiVersus