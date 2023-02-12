

We zitten alweer in de tweede maand van het jaar 2023 en daarmee kunnen we ook terugkijken naar de vorige. Dit doet Sony maandelijks via een artikel op het PlayStation Blog waarin ze bekendmaken welke games het vaakst werden gedownload.

Grand Theft Auto V heeft de koppositie in weten te nemen in januari, wat wel aantoont hoe ontzettend populair deze game nog steeds is. Sterker nog, nieuwe releases als Dead Space en Forspoken komen pas terug op respectievelijk plaats vier en vijf.

Hieronder per platform/type de meest gedownloade games van januari.

PS5

Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Dead Space Forspoken Monster Hunter Rise Need For Speed Unbound NBA 2K23 Elden Ring The Last of Us: Part I Among Us Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege God of War: Ragnarök It Takes Two One Piece Odyssey The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Kena: Bridge of Spirits Cyberpunk 2077 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Gran Turismo 7

PS4

FIFA 23 Minecraft The Forest Grand Theft Auto V A Way Out Red Dead Redemption 2 The Last of Us: Part II Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Need for Speed Payback Gang Beasts Need for Speed Heat NBA 2K23 EA Sports UFC 4 God of War The Last of Us Remastered Monopoly Plus ARK: Survival Evolved Among Us Assetto Corsa Goat Simulator

PS VR

Job Simulator Beat Saber Batman: Arkham VR Creed: Rise to Glory SUPERHOT VR Swordsman VR Sniper Elite VR The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Astro Bot Rescue Mission PlayStation VR Worlds

Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)