We zitten alweer in de tweede maand van het jaar 2023 en daarmee kunnen we ook terugkijken naar de vorige. Dit doet Sony maandelijks via een artikel op het PlayStation Blog waarin ze bekendmaken welke games het vaakst werden gedownload.

Grand Theft Auto V heeft de koppositie in weten te nemen in januari, wat wel aantoont hoe ontzettend populair deze game nog steeds is. Sterker nog, nieuwe releases als Dead Space en Forspoken komen pas terug op respectievelijk plaats vier en vijf.

Hieronder per platform/type de meest gedownloade games van januari.

PS5

  1. Grand Theft Auto V
  2. FIFA 23
  3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  4. Dead Space
  5. Forspoken
  6. Monster Hunter Rise
  7. Need For Speed Unbound
  8. NBA 2K23
  9. Elden Ring
  10. The Last of Us: Part I
  11. Among Us
  12. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  13. God of War: Ragnarök
  14. It Takes Two
  15. One Piece Odyssey
  16. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  17. Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  18. Cyberpunk 2077
  19. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  20. Gran Turismo 7

PS4

  1. FIFA 23
  2. Minecraft
  3. The Forest
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. A Way Out
  6. Red Dead Redemption 2
  7. The Last of Us: Part II
  8. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  9. Need for Speed Payback
  10. Gang Beasts
  11. Need for Speed Heat
  12. NBA 2K23
  13. EA Sports UFC 4
  14. God of War
  15. The Last of Us Remastered
  16. Monopoly Plus
  17. ARK: Survival Evolved
  18. Among Us
  19. Assetto Corsa
  20. Goat Simulator

PS VR

  1. Job Simulator
  2. Beat Saber
  3. Batman: Arkham VR
  4. Creed: Rise to Glory
  5. SUPERHOT VR
  6. Swordsman VR
  7. Sniper Elite VR
  8. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
  9. Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  10. PlayStation VR Worlds

Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)

  1. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
  2. Fortnite
  3. Rocket League
  4. Fall Guys
  5. The Sims 4
  6. eFootball 2023
  7. Overwatch 2
  8. Apex Legends
  9. Genshin Impact
  10. MultiVersus