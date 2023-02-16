

Er is weer een nieuwe sale begonnen in de PlayStation Store en die wordt de ‘double discounts’ genoemd. Dit wil zeggen dat iedereen korting krijgt op een reeks van meer dan 400 titels en dat PlayStation Plus abonnees extra profiteren. De gewone korting loopt op tot maximaal 40%, wat voor PlayStation Plus abonnees verdubbeld wordt.

Hieronder een greep uit het aanbod van aanbiedingen en voor het complete overzicht kan je hier in de PlayStation Store terecht. Weet, de prijzen die hieronder staan zijn de gewone kortingen, als abonnee gaat er dus nóg meer vanaf.

Gotham Knights – Van €74,99 voor €52,49

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Van €29,99 voor €22,49

The Last of Us: Part II – Van €39,99 voor €24,79

The Last of Us Part II Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €49,99 voor €34,99

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4 en PS5) – Van €59,99 voor €39,59

Need for Speed: Unbound – Van €79,99 voor €59,99

A Plague Tale: Requiem – Van €59,99 voor €50,99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass – Van €24,99 voor €19,99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine – Van €19,99 voor €15,99

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut – Van €69,99 voor €49,69

Grand Theft Auto Online (PlayStation 5) – Van €19,99 voor €14,99

Far Cry 6 Standard Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €45,49

Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Upgrade Pass – Van €59,99 voor €41,99

Far Cry 6 Gold Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €99,99 voor €64,99

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Van €79,99 voor €59,99

Assassin’s Creed: Origins – Gold Edition – Van €99,99 voor €62,99

Assetto Corsa Competizione – Van €39,99 voor €26,79

Demon’s Souls – Van €79,99 voor €59,99

Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €99,99 voor €79,99

Way of the Hunter – Van €39,99 voor €33,99

Way of the Hunter: Elite Edition – Van €54,99 voor €46,74

Way of the Hunter: Season Pass – Van €19,99 voor €16,99

The Quarry – Deluxe Edition voor PS4 en PS5 – Van €84,99 voor €63,74

Watch Dogs: Legion PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €41,99

Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €119,99 voor €75,59

Watch Dogs: Legion – Season Pass – Van €39,99 voor €27,99

Castle Crashers Remastered – Van €16,99 voor €11,89

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Ultimate Edition – Van €59,99 voor €41,99

Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition – Van €89,99 voor €62,99

Deathloop Deluxe Edition – Van €89,99 voor €59,39

The Dark Pictures Anthology : Season One PS4 & PS5 – Van €99,99 voor €84,99

For Honor Complete Edition – Van €99,99 voor €62,99

For Honor Marching Fire Edition – Van €49,99 voor €31,49

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Ultimate Edition – Van €49,99 voor €33,99

Sniper Elite 4 – Van €69,99 voor €38,49

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… – Van €59,99 voor €44,99

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition – Van €49,99 voor €30,99

Guilty Gear – Van €9,99 voor €6,99

Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition – Van €24,99 voor €17,49

FORECLOSED – Van €19,99 voor €11,99

Buildings Have Feelings Too! – Van €19,99 voor €11,99

Timber Tennis: Versus – Van €1,99 voor €1,39

DEATHRUN TV – Van €14,99 voor €10,04

Cinders – Van €19,99 voor €12,99

Through the Darkest of Times – Van €14,99 voor €10,49

The Long Reach – Van €14,99 voor €8,99

BUTCHER – Van €9,99 voor €6,49

Thomas Was Alone – Van €7,99 voor €4,39

Bounty Battle – Van €24,99 voor €14,99

Solo: Islands of the Heart – Van €19,99 voor €11,99

The Count Lucanor – Van €14,99 voor €8,99

Bonkies – Bananas Bundle – Van €17,99 voor €11,69

Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space – Van €14,99 voor €8,99

Sublevel Zero Redux – Van €19,99 voor €11,99

Tango Fiesta – Van €9,99 voor €5,99

The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition – Van €12,99 voor €7,79

Octahedron – Van €12,99 voor €8,44

Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux – Van €6,99 voor €4,19

Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition – Van €9,99 voor €6,49

HoPiKo – Van €6,99 voor €4,19

PlayStation Store tegoed nodig? Klik dan hier.