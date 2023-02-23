Blizzard heeft zijn handen vol aan het balanceren van Overwatch 2. Regelmatig worden veranderingen toegepast voor personages zoals Roadhog – die zich nu in een lastig parket bevindt – alsook andere Heroes. Naast de juiste balans vinden in Overwatch 2 worden er ook regelmatig bugs aangepakt met de updates. De game is nu weer voorzien van zo’n soort update.
Met deze update wordt met name gekeken naar het verhelpen van algemene bugs, maar ook een aantal Hero gerelateerde. Zo werden bepaalde challenges niet goed bijgehouden, de gevoeligheid van je muis werd onnodig afgerond en nog meer kleine problemen staken de kop op, die nu gefixt zijn. Ook Echo en Symmetra zijn voorzien van een handjevol bug fixes.
Hieronder kan je de patch notes vinden. Blizzard werkt momenteel ook hard aan een mid-season patch waar we binnenkort wellicht meer over horen.
Overwatch 2 Retail Patch Notes – February 21, 2023
Bug Fixes
General
- Modified the way Streamer Protect obfuscates Battle Tags
- Fixed a bug that caused Loverwatch player titles to not display
- Fixed an issue in the career profile where it displayed blank rankings for Competitive Role Queue
- Fixed an issue where if you owned all items in the Hero Pack, the price would display as 0.00
- Fixed an issue with the Season 3 banner not displaying when a player first logs into the game this season
- Challenges with multiple sub-criteria should now track correctly (For example – All-Star, Role Mastery, etc.)
- Mastery of Love and Blushing Pink event challenges now correctly display the 5000 XP reward gained from completing the challenges. (Note: If you completed these challenges before this update, you already received your XP. This was a visual issue only.)
- Fixed a visual issue during Competitive Updates for players in Top 500
- Fixed a bug where mouse sensitivity values with a decimal would be rounded to a whole number
- Fixed a bug where players would end up with a negative balance after making a purchase
- Legacy Credits in the Battle Pass are now silver instead of gold
Heroes
Echo
- Echo will no longer revert to their original form when duplicating Junkrat during Rip-Tire
Symmetra
- Fixed in a previous update – Fixed the cast time for Symmetra’s Photon Barrier being too long
- Fixed in a previous update – Fixed an issue where Symmetra would lose the ability to cast new Sentry Turrets if they were destroyed by the environment