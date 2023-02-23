Blizzard heeft zijn handen vol aan het balanceren van Overwatch 2. Regelmatig worden veranderingen toegepast voor personages zoals Roadhog – die zich nu in een lastig parket bevindt – alsook andere Heroes. Naast de juiste balans vinden in Overwatch 2 worden er ook regelmatig bugs aangepakt met de updates. De game is nu weer voorzien van zo’n soort update.

Met deze update wordt met name gekeken naar het verhelpen van algemene bugs, maar ook een aantal Hero gerelateerde. Zo werden bepaalde challenges niet goed bijgehouden, de gevoeligheid van je muis werd onnodig afgerond en nog meer kleine problemen staken de kop op, die nu gefixt zijn. Ook Echo en Symmetra zijn voorzien van een handjevol bug fixes.

Hieronder kan je de patch notes vinden. Blizzard werkt momenteel ook hard aan een mid-season patch waar we binnenkort wellicht meer over horen.