

De Deense ontwikkelaar IO Interactive is vooral bekend van hun Hitman franchise, maar ze vinden het tijd om wat nieuws te gaan doen. Zo werken ze aan een gloednieuw project wat ook gelijk een volledig nieuwe IP is. Het betreft hier een online fantasy RPG, zo heeft de ontwikkelaar aangekondigd.

Verdere details zijn nog niet bekendgemaakt, aangezien de ontwikkelaar nu mensen aan het aantrekken is om verschillende posities in te vullen voor de ontwikkeling. De bedoeling van de game is om spelers voor een lange tijd te vermaken, waarbij de basis ligt bij de passie van de ontwikkelaar.

Of in hun eigen woorden:

“For many, this journey is also a deeply personal one that began long before we started making games for a living—and it started with the fantasy genre. From the Fighting Fantasy books compelling you to choose your path, alone, against wizards, lizards, and thief kings. To the togetherness, camaraderie, agony, and delight found around the tabletop. For some it meant taking the role of a game master: Part storyteller, part AI opponent, part guide, part villain. For everyone around that table it meant creativity, imagination, building a world together, and a shared goal in creating a great game experience.

This idea—that a diverse group of individuals with different skills and strengths can work together and become more than the sum of their parts—is what inspires us. It inspires the fantasy world we are building—and it inspires how we build it. IO Interactive now spans multiple distinct studios, from Copenhagen and Malmo in the north to warm Barcelona in the south. All studios take part in making all our games, including this new endeavor. People from all over the world with diverse personalities and skillsets are coming together to forge a new beginning.”