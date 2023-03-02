

Nu we de maand maart binnen zijn gestapt ziet Sony gelijk een mooie aanleiding om een nieuwe sale te beginnen in de PlayStation Store. Het betreft hier de ‘Mega March’ promotie waarmee je diverse games tegen een scherpe prijs aan kunt schaffen.

In totaal zijn er meer dan 800 games en extra content in de aanbieding, dus neem zeker even een kijkje in de PlayStation Store. Hieronder een greep uit de aanbiedingen om alvast een indruk te krijgen.

EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition PS4™ & PS5 – Van €99,99 voor €39,99

The Callisto Protocol – Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4) – Van €79,99 voor €55,99

Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €89,99 voor €53,99

Cyberpunk 2077 – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack – Van €24,99 voor €9,99

Destiny 2: Forsaken-pack – Van €19,99 voor €6,59

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep – Van €24,99 voor €8,24

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Van €69,99 voor €23,09

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

DLC-bundel Minecraft Dungeons: Ultimate – Van €20,00 voor €16,00

Minecraft Dungeons: Cloudy Climb-avonturenpas – Van €3,99 voor €2,99

Minecraft Dungeons: Luminous Night-avonturenpas – Van €3,99 voor €2,99

Minecraft Dungeons: Fauna Faire-avonturenpas – Van €3,99 voor €2,99

Saints Row PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €31,49

Saints Row Gold Edition – Van €99,99 voor €59,99

Saints Row Platinum Edition – Van €109,99 voor €65,99

Battlefield V – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

Death Stranding Director’s Cut – Van €49,99 voor €19,99

Death Stranding Director’s Cut Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

Valkyrie Elysium – Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €84,99 voor €42,49

Train Sim World 3: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €59,99 voor €35,99

Train Sim World 3: German Starter Pack PS4 & PS5 – Van €34,99 voor €24,49

Train Sim World 3: UK Starter Pack PS4 & PS5 – Van €34,99 voor €24,49

Train Sim World 3: US Starter Pack PS4 & PS5 – Van €34,99 voor €24,49

Train Sim World: Tharandter Rampe: Dresden – Chemnitz TSW2 & TSW3 Compatible – Van €29,99 voor €17,99

Dying Light Definitive Edition – Van €49,99 voor €9,99

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Digital Deluxe PS4 & PS5 – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Session: Skate Sim – Deluxe Edition – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

Final Fantasy VII Remake – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

Final Fantasy VII Remake Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €89,99 voor €55,79

Final Fantasy VII Remake INTERGRADE – Van €79,99 voor €45,59

Final Fantasy VII Remake INTERGRADE Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €99,99 voor €66,99

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R PS4 & PS5 – Van €49,99 voor €32,49

Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Outlast 2 – Van €29,99 voor €2,99

Assassin’s Creed 3-pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate – Van €79,99 voor €19,99

Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle – Van €69,99 voor €13,99

Crysis 3 Remastered – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Kingdom Hearts III – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind + Concertvideo – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition – Van €14,49 voor €7,24

De Mega March sale is beschikbaar tot en met woensdag 15 maart 23:59 uur. PlayStation Store tegoed nodig? Klik dan hier.