

Vanaf morgen ligt Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty in de winkels en met deze aanstaande release zijn ook de Trophies en Achievements online gegaan. Daaruit maken we op dat de route naar de platinum Trophy of 1000 gamerscore best een lange weg zal zijn.

Zo zul je level 80 moeten bereiken en in alle belangrijke gebieden moeten domineren. Ook zul je verschillende collectables moeten verzamelen, naast een reeks van specifieke acties uitvoeren. Hieronder het overzicht van alle Trophies.

De Achievements op de Xbox zijn uiteraard hetzelfde en voor de gamerscore per Achievement kan je hier terecht.

Platinum

Wo Long

-Obtained all trophies.

Goud

Open Eyes

-Heard the Blindfolded Boy’s decision.

Hunting the Great Deer

-Dominated all main and sub battlefields.

Zilver

Annihilator of Evil

-Defeated Yu Ji.

Battle-hardened

-Dominated 15 sub battlefields.

Keen-edged

-Upgraded a weapon to its fullest capacity.

Adamantine

-Upgraded a piece of armor to its fullest capacity.

Wizardry Master

-Learned all Wizardry Spells.

Pots and Potions

-Upgraded the Dragon’s Cure Pot to its greatest capacity and effectiveness.

Well-read

-Collected all tablets.

Fly It High

-Raised all Battle Flags.

How Precious!

-Fed all of the Shitieshou.

Ascension

-Gave a certain someone the maximum amount of Golden Cicada Shells.

Brons

At Fifteen I Joined the Army

-Reached Level 15.

Only at Eighty Did I Finally Return

-Reached Level 80.

Journey’s Beginning

-Awakened from the sleep of death at the sound of the Blindfolded Boy’s voice.

Vow of the Stalwart

-Swore an oath with Zhao Yun.

Will of the Loyal

-Swore an oath with Guan Yu and Zhang Fei.

Ambition of the Tiger

-Swore an oath with Sun Jian.

Guardian of Peace

-Swore an oath with Zuo Ci.

Awakening of the Unscrupulous Hero

-Swore an oath with Cao Cao.

Mightiest of Men

-Repelled Lu Bu’s forces.

Guidance of the Constellations

-Swore an oath with Lady Zhen.

Succession

-Swore an oath with Sun Ce and Sun Quan.

Familial Ties

-Swore an oath with Hong Jing.

The Steadfast Duo

-Swore an oath with Xiahou Dun and Xiahou Yuan.

Fearless Warrior

-Swore an oath with Zhang Liao.

Entrusted Legacy

-Swore an oath with Lu Bu.

Aspiration and Amity

-Swore an oath with Liu Bei.

Dreams of Unity

-Swore an oath with Yuan Shao.

Craftsmanship

-Upgraded your first piece of equipment.

All That Glitters

-Embedded your first jewel at the Forge.

Decor Maketh the Man

-Decorated your first item at the Forge.

Wizardry Beginner

-Learned your first Wizardry Spell.

First Phase

-Interacted with the Five Phases for the first time.

Unstoppable

-Raised Morale Rank to 20 for the first time.

Merit beyond Measure

-Received a sworn brothers’ boon for the first time.

Great Gatherings

-Joined forces with all available warriors.

Fantastic Form

-Equipped a full 4★ set consisting of: melee weapon, ranged weapon, accessory, and 4 armor pieces.

Best Flag Forward

-Raised your first Battle Flag.

How Cute!

-Fed your first Shitieshou.

Sharp Reflexes

-Successfully deflected 10 critical blows.

Vulnerable Moments

-Landed 50 Fatal Strikes.

Side by Side

-Dominated 10 battlefields with a companion.

Eye for an Eye

-Fended off invaders 10 times.

Righteous Judgment

-Exacted vengeance 10 times.

Call to Arms

-Used 10 Tiger Seals.

Heroes Will Rise

-Repelled Xielong in “Centuries of Glory Burned Away.”

Staunching Heresy

-Defeated all Warlocks performing the ritual in “The Valley of Crying Wraiths.”

Dogged Justice

-Saved the captured Hermits in “Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch.”

Strung Bow

-Defeated 5 foes with a ballista in “The Battle of Hulaoguan Pass.”

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty verschijnt morgen voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Op korte termijn mag je ook onze review verwachten.