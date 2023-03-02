Final Fantasy XVI verschijnt in juni als tijdelijke exclusive op de PlayStation 5. Over een potentiële versie op de vorige generatie consoles bleef het echter vooralsnog erg stil. Nu blijkt dat een PS4-editie geen optie is. Producer Naoki Yoshida en combatregisseur Ryoto Suzuki laten in een interview met IGN namelijk optekenen dat de game gewoon niet mogelijk zou geweest zijn op een PlayStation 4.

De reden? Met de PS5-hardware kan de ontwikkelaar razendsnelle, spectaculaire gevechten op ons afvuren in oogverblindend mooie graphics, én tegelijkertijd levels laden op de achtergrond. Dit kan eenvoudigweg niet op de vorige generatie consoles. Bijgevolg werd de beslissing genomen om Final Fantasy XVI enkel op de huidige generatie uit te brengen. Een logische opoffering, als je het ons vraagt.

“While you’re battling Ifrit and Garuda and having that big battle, in the background, the PS5 is loading the next scene. You are graphically representing the fists and the claws and the wings [of the Eikon abilities] and all in real time and all in these beautiful graphics and having all of these different options.”