Sinds de early access release van Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem in 2016, heeft de actie-RPG al veel veranderingen ondergaan. Een officiële release op pc vond plaats in 2020, maar nu zijn ook consoles aan de beurt. Wolcen Studio heeft namelijk met een trailer aangekondigd dat de game ook naar de PS4, PS5, Xbox One en Xbox Series X|S zal komen.

Als deze game je zou interesseren, hebben we nog wat goed nieuws: lang zal het immers niet duren vooraleer de consoleversie uitkomt. De releasedatum staat vast op 15 maart 2023, volgende week dus al. Tegelijk zal ook Act 4, genaamd ‘Endgame’, uitkomen: deze update is tegelijk ook het slotstuk van het verhaal van de game.

Lees meer over de fantasierijke wereld van Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem hieronder en bekijk een trailer.

You are one of the three survivors of the slaughter of Castagath. Rescued by Grand Inquisitor Heimlock, you were drafted into the Republic’s Army of the Purifiers at a very young age to be trained in the military academy and become perfect soldiers against the supernatural. You also had the chance to benefit from Heimlock’s occasional advice and training, which led you and your childhood friends, Valeria and Edric, to be called the “Children of Heimlock.”

Recently, the Brotherhood of Dawn has infiltrated the Crimson Keep, a mysterious republican fortress lost among the northern deserts known as the Red wastes. While the purpose of the attack was unclear, the republican Senate voted a retaliation act against all known locations of the Brotherhood.

Led by Grand Inquisitor Heimlock himself, troops are soon deployed on the Coast of wrecks, near the city state of Stormfall, to terminate a camp of Brothers. You are, with your two childhood friends, part of operation Dawnbane, under the supervision of Justicar Maëlys.