

De nieuwe PlayStation 5 firmware update werd onlangs al aangekondigd en zoals tegenwoordig gebruikelijk is, wordt het eerst uitgebreid getest via een beta. Die beta is succesvol verlopen, want vandaag heeft Sony de firmware update officieel beschikbaar gesteld.

Je kunt de firmware update dus nu downloaden voor de PlayStation 5 en dit is een fijne, want de Discord integratie is eindelijk een feit. Dit wil zeggen dat je voor chats niet langer gebonden bent aan de in-game features of party’s, maar dat je nu ook Discord kunt gebruiken.

Discord is met name handig voor als je met vrienden wilt communiceren die op andere platformen zitten. Dit kan zowel voor sociale doeleinden, alsook voor het spelen van games uiteraard. Hieronder op een rijtje wat firmware update 7.00 allemaal doet.