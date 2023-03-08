Sony heeft vandaag firmware update 7.00 uitgebracht voor de PlayStation 5, waarover je hier alle informatie kunt lezen. Dit is niet de enige firmware update, want ook de PlayStation 4 is voorzien van een nieuwe firmware versie. Het gaat hier om update 10.50 en die komt met een aantal punten.
De update is met 488MB niet al te groot, waardoor het downloaden en installeren zo geregeld is. Ditmaal betreft het overigens een wat meer noemenswaardige update dan de standaard updates die voor de systeem performance zijn, zie alle details hieronder.
- You can now access your authorized apps in Settings.
- Authorized apps are third-party apps and services that you’ve linked your account for PlayStation Network to. When using an authorized app, you give permission to share your account data with that app.
- To view and manage your authorized apps, go to Settings > Account Management > Authorized Apps, and then scan the QR code with your mobile device.
- Friends that are active on PlayStation App will now show up as online on your friends list.
- Unicode 15.0 emoji can now be displayed.
- You can see which of the players in your game session are on other platforms for games that support this feature.