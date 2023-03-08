

Sony heeft vandaag firmware update 7.00 uitgebracht voor de PlayStation 5, waarover je hier alle informatie kunt lezen. Dit is niet de enige firmware update, want ook de PlayStation 4 is voorzien van een nieuwe firmware versie. Het gaat hier om update 10.50 en die komt met een aantal punten.

De update is met 488MB niet al te groot, waardoor het downloaden en installeren zo geregeld is. Ditmaal betreft het overigens een wat meer noemenswaardige update dan de standaard updates die voor de systeem performance zijn, zie alle details hieronder.