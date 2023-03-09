

Hogwarts Legacy is door ontwikkelaar Avalanche Software voorzien van een nieuwe update. Deze is ruim 1GB groot en valt te downloaden op verschillende platformen en het is aan te raden dit zo snel mogelijk te doen.

De patch notes leren ons namelijk dat er behoorlijk wat issues worden aangepakt. Dit gaat dan over zowel verschillende missies die met problemen te maken konden krijgen, alsook meer algemene zaken in technisch opzicht.

Zoals altijd hebben we het volledige overzicht met details hieronder op een rijtje: