Wij waren behoorlijk te spreken over Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Dat viel ook af te leiden uit onze review, waarin we de game met een knappe score van 8.5 beloonden. Niets is echter perfect en alles kan verbeterd worden. Met die gedachtegang blijft ontwikkelaar Team Ninja vlijtig sleutelen aan updates, om Wo Long naar (nog) hogere oorden te tillen.

Eén van die updates – nummer 1.03, voor wie graag de tel bijhoudt – is inmiddels live gegaan en helpt enkele problemen de wereld uit. In dit geval vooral problemen waar de pc-versie mee kampt. Zo kan je nu met de muis beter de camera controleren en zal de game minder crashen in bepaalde situaties. De volledige lijst met aanpassingen vind je hieronder.