Wij waren behoorlijk te spreken over Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Dat viel ook af te leiden uit onze review, waarin we de game met een knappe score van 8.5 beloonden. Niets is echter perfect en alles kan verbeterd worden. Met die gedachtegang blijft ontwikkelaar Team Ninja vlijtig sleutelen aan updates, om Wo Long naar (nog) hogere oorden te tillen.
Eén van die updates – nummer 1.03, voor wie graag de tel bijhoudt – is inmiddels live gegaan en helpt enkele problemen de wereld uit. In dit geval vooral problemen waar de pc-versie mee kampt. Zo kan je nu met de muis beter de camera controleren en zal de game minder crashen in bepaalde situaties. De volledige lijst met aanpassingen vind je hieronder.
Ver1.03
All Platforms
Adjustments
- Made it possible for guest players in Recruit (online multiplayer) sessions to skip cutscenes and leave the session after boss battles.
Major Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug in which the player would not be able to progress beyond the area where they encounter Zhao Yun in the main battlefield “Two Chivalrous Heroes” if the saved data from the demo version had a specific progress status and was transferred to the full version.
- Fixed a bug in which the special effects of equipment in the storehouse would be lost if the saved data from the demo version was transferred to the full version.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the player from re-entering the boss area of the main battlefield “Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch” if both the player and Baishe had been defeated at the same time.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the player from obtaining the trophy/achievement “Awakening of the Unscrupulous Hero” during online multiplayer sessions.
- Note: After the update is applied, this trophy/achievement can be obtained by clearing any of the main or sub battlefields.
- Fixed a bug that caused a crash when hitting enemies with the attacks “Falling Leaves” and “Scattered Leaves” while using dual halberds that had been decorated.
- Fixed a bug that caused some graphics settings to be reset to the default settings each time the game was launched.
- Fixed some other minor bugs.
Steam/Microsoft Store Versions
Adjustments
- Improved the camera controls when using a mouse.
Major Bug Fixes
- Fixed crash-prone situations that occurred in certain environments.
- Fixed white flickers that occurred in certain environments.
- Fixed a bug that caused some resolutions to not be selectable in certain environments.
- Fixed a problem in which the wrong graphics card was selected to run the game in certain environments.
- Fixed a bug that caused a crash when running the game with a certain screen resolution setting, and then applying a specific filter in Photograph mode and exiting.
“skip cutscenes and leave the session after boss battles”
Danku zeer!!
Om kom al niet langs de eerste baas: “Zhang Liang”! Wat een drama. Het begin van de game was erg leuk, maar ja als ik niet langs deze baas kom dan blijft het daarbij helaas.
@Anoniem-9493: Ik zou zeggen volhouden. Hij is express dermate moeilijk gemaakt om je de basics van het spel te leren. De bazen daarna zijn een stuk makkelijker voor zover ik heb meegemaakt.