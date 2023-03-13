Sons of the Forest doet het prima, zowel aan de kassa als wat de respons van critici betreft. De game heeft ondertussen zijn eerste patch na de release ontvangen en deze omvat een heuse waslijst aan verbeteringen, die je zoals gewoonlijk hieronder aantreft. Er is echter meer.

De update voegt namelijk ook een nieuwe mini-boss toe en enkele features die het spel leuker moeten maken om te spelen. Denk aan een kersverse manier om deuren in je basis te blokkeren of een aantal hang gliders om je verplaatsingen door het bos sneller én spectaculairder te maken.

Zo wordt Sons of the Forest er alvast niet slechter op. Wat vind jij ervan?