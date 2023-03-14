De current-gen versie van The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is alweer een tijdje verkrijgbaar, maar op de achtergrond blijft CD Projekt RED nog aan wat zaken sleutelen. De studio heeft daarom op hun website aangekondigd dat patch 4.02 uitgerold gaat worden voor de beschikbare platforms.

Zo worden er een aantal zaken specifiek voor pc en current-gen consoles aangevlogen, zoals efficiënter gebruik van de CPU of een verbeterde Performance modus voor de consoles. Ook een aantal probleempjes in quests worden opgelost en het doorlopen van de game moet weer wat minder problemen met zich meebrengen.

Sommige verbeteringen zijn alleen voor de pc en current-gen consoles, gelukkig heeft de Poolse ontwikkelaar duidelijk aangegeven wat je op jouw platform kunt verwachten middels de onderstaande changelog.

PC-SPECIFIC

Improved CPU core utilization in the DX 12 version.

Restored horizon-based ambient occlusion. Players who had previously turned Ambient Occlusion off will need to do so again. You can find it in Options → Video → Graphics.

Fixed an issue where the “My Rewards” section was not localized in REDlauncher.

Fixed an issue with a flickering landscape in Toussaint that occurred when NVIDIA HairWorks was disabled.

Fixed an issue related to particle optimization which could result in temporary stuttering.

CONSOLE-SPECIFIC

Improved Performance Mode on next-gen consoles.

Fixed an issue where characters could become slightly blurry during dialogues and cutscenes on PlayStation 5.

Fixed an issue related to memory usage in Ray Tracing Mode which could result in crashes on Xbox Series X.

Whatsoever a Man Soweth… – The game will no longer crash if Geralt runs away from Shani after starting the conversation on next-gen consoles.

Fixed an issue where quicksaves couldn’t be loaded when using cross progression on Xbox One.

Added two missing “Top notch swords!” on previous-gen consoles.

Fixed an issue with overwriting manual saves where in some circumstances the oldest gamesave was deleted on PlayStation 5.

Addressed performance issues in Beauclair and Novigrad that occurred after loading a gamesave.

VISUAL – PC and Next-Gen Exclusive

Improved immersion of water appearance by adding refraction to SSR and ray-traced reflections.

Fixed a visual issue with brick textures where black artifacts covered stone arches.

Added a Motion Blur slider. It can be found in Options → Video → Graphics.

QUESTS & GAMEPLAY – Available on all platforms

Battle Preparations – Fixed the lack of a dialogue option that would progress the quest during the objective “Let Avallac’h know everything’s ready.”

Reason of State – Fixed an issue where the door to the warehouse could become permanently locked if the player knocked, entered and then immediately left the building.

Scavenger Hunt: Cat School Gear Upgrade Diagrams Part 1 – Fixed an issue where the quest could stay active even after the diagrams were looted.

Fixed an issue where trying to start a New Game+ on an incompatible save would block the player from starting the expansions in standalone mode until the game was restarted.

LOCALIZATION – Available on all platforms