

Volgende week vrijdag ligt Resident Evil 4 Remake in de winkels en met deze aanstaande release is het een kwestie van tijd totdat de Trophies en Achievements online gaan. Hoewel Capcom ze nog niet live heeft gezet, werd de lijst echter al op ResetEra gedeeld.

Hieronder een overzicht van alle Trophies en Achievements die je in de remake kunt verdienen. Het enige nadeel is dat we (nog) niet weten wat de waarde van de doelstellingen is. Verder moeten we je waarschuwen voor spoilers, zeker als je niet bekend bent met de game.

Cuz Boredom Kills Me

-Obtain all trophies/achivements.

Knife Basics

-Parry an enemy with the knife.

My Preferred Place

-Upgrade a weapon.

A Masterpiece

-Get the exclusive upgrade for a weapon.

Nice One, Stranger!

-Complete a request for the Merchant.

Talk About Near-Death Experience!

-Rescue Ashley as she’s being carried away by the enemy.

Revolt Against the Revolting

-Destroy a Clockwork Castellan.

Harpoon Hurler

-Defeat Del Lago.

Grilled Big Cheese

-Defeat Bitores Méndez.

Wave Goodbye, Right Hand

-Defeat the Verdugo.

No Thanks, Bro!

-Defeat Ramón Salazar.

You Used to Be a Good Guy

-Defeat Jack Krauser.

You’re Small Time!

-Defeat Osmund Saddler.

Shield Your Eyes

-Defeat 3 enemies at once with a flash grenade.

Never Heard It Coming

-Defeat a Garrador using only knives.

Two Bugs, One Stone

-Kill 3 parasites inside a Regenerator with a single bullet.

You Talk Too Much!

-Throw a grenade into Ramón Salazar’s mouth.

Overkill

-Use a cannon to defeat a zealot.

Hope You Like Thrill Rides!

-Make it through both minecart sections in the underground tunnel without taking damage.

Capacity Compliance

-Reach the top of the clock tower without the lift stopping once.

Smooth Escape

-Escape on the water scooter without taking any damage.

Astute Appraiser

-Sell a single treasure for at least 100000 ptas.

Bandit

-Obtain all treasures indicated on the Village treasure map in a single playthrough.

Raider

-Obtain all treasures indicated on the Castle treasure map in a single playthrough.

Burglar

-Obtain all treasures indicated on the Island treasure map in a single playthrough.

Gun Fanatic

-Obtain all weapons.

Jack of All Trades

-Complete all requests from the Merchant.

Revolution Wind-Up

-Destroy all Clockwork Castellans.

Promising Agent

-Complete the main story on Standard mode or higher.

Mission Accomplished S+

-Complete the main story on Standard mode with an S+ rank.

Proficient Agent

-Complete the main story on Hardcore mode or higher.

S+ Rank Investigator

-Complete the main story on Hardcore mode with an S+ rank.

Peerless Agent

-Complete the main story on Professional mode with an S+ rank.

Sprinter

-Complete the main story within 8 hours.

Frugalist

-Complete the main story without using a recover item.

Minimalist

-Complete the main story using only knives and handguns [Including specific battles].

Silent Stranger

-Complete the main story without talking to the Merchant once.

Amateur Shooter

-Complete a game at the shooting range.

Real Deadeye

-Earn an S-rank in all games at the shooting range.

Trick Shot

-Shoot through and destroy 5 targets at the shooting range with a single shot.

Benieuwd naar de game? Check dan hier onze preview of probeer de game zelf even uit via een demo die voor alle platformen waarvoor de game verschijnt beschikbaar is.