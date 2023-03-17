

Het is inmiddels gebruikelijk dat Sony de ene sale in de PlayStation Store opvolgt met een ander en zodoende is de ‘Essential Picks’ promotie van start gegaan. Hierbij kan de korting oplopen tot maar liefst 75%.

De kortingen zijn zowel van kracht op games als downloadbare content en je kunt er gebruik van maken tot 29 maart. Daarna zal er vast weer een nieuwe sale van start gaan. Hieronder een greep uit het aanbod, voor de complete sale klik je hier.

Forspoken – Van €79,99 voor €53,59

One Piece Odyssey PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €48,99

NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Editie – Van €84,99 voor €25,49

Need for Speed: Unbound Palace Edition – Van €89,99 voor €44,99

Football Manager 2023 Console – Van €49,99 voor €33,49

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

F1 22 PS4 – Van €69,99 voor €11,19

F1 22 PS5 – Van €79,99 voor €12,79

It Takes Two PS4 en PS5 – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Sonic Frontiers PS4 & PS5 – Van €59,99 voor €40,19

Madden NFL 23 PS5 – Van €79,99 voor €23,99

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition – Van €59,99 voor €5,99

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €23,09

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-gen-bundel PS4 & PS5 – Van €74,99 voor €29,99

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition – Van €69,99 voor €23,09

UFC 4 Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €15,99

Sniper Elite 5 PS4 & PS5 – Van €59,99 voor €35,99

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla – Complete Edition – Van €139,99 voor €48,99

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Van €39,99 voor €13,99

NHL 23 X-Factor Edition PS4 en PS5 – Van €99,99 voor €39,99

God of War – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Tekken 7 – Definitive Edition – Van €119,99 voor €19,19

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition – Van €39,99 voor €13,19

Madden NFL 23 PS4 – Van €69,99 voor €20,99

Subnautica: Below Zero PS4 & PS5 – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

WRC Generations – Fully Loaded Edition – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Crusader Kings III – Van €49,99 voor €34,99

Persona 5 Royal – Van €59,99 voor €41,99

Assetto Corsa – Van €29,99 voor €5,99

Bus Simulator 21 – Extended Edition – Van €54,99 voor €32,99

Bus Simulator – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Van €44,99 voor €17,99

Overcooked! 2 – Van €24,99 voor €6,24

Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €109,99 voor €76,99

Valkyrie Elysium PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

Lost Judgment Digital Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €89,99 voor €31,49

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition – Van €69,99 voor €23,09

Deathloop – Van €69,99 voor €23,09

Blacktail – Van €29,99 voor €20,99

DOOM – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Life is Strange Remastered Collection – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Just Dance 2023 Edition – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

SUPERHOT VR – Van €24,99 voor €9,99

Scarlet Nexus Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €99,99 voor €24,99

The Ascent PS4 & PS5 – Van €29,99 voor €11,99

GRID Legends PS4 en PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €17,49

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Van €24,99 voor €19,99

